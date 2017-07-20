Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: 12th Annual Carrabassett Summer Festival, Rt 27 and Old Hughes Mill Rd, Carrabassett Valley, Maine
For more information: 207-235-3000; KCsKreativityCenter.com
The 12th Annual Carrabassett Summer Festival will be held Saturday August 5, 2017 from Noon til 6. This family oriented festival is a Music festival, Art Show, Fly-in in and around KC’s Kreativity Center and the Carrabassett Valley Airport in “downtown Carrabassett Valley. The radio control club with have their demonstrations early in the day. There will be three bands, 25 artist selling their crafts, food and beverages, a fairy house village, draft horse wagon rides mid day, and plane rides weather permitting. This festival has free admission and raises money for area youth. FMI contact Karen @ 235-3000.
—
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →