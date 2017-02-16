120th Anniversary – MDI Hospital

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Can you imagine what this island would be like without a hospital? This is one of the questions posed by local filmmaker Peter Logue in the new collaborative documentary-style film, “Celebrating MDI Hospital: A History of Caring. A Community of Healing. A Legacy of Giving.”

The film kicks off MDI Hospital’s 120th anniversary and is set to premiere at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, February 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The screening begins with a complimentary wine and cheese reception from 5:30-6:00 p.m. generously sponsored by Sawyer’s Specialties. The program begins at 6:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend this free community event.

“As Mount Desert Island’s only hospital and oldest nonprofit organization, we are excited to be entering our 120th year,” said Lani Naihe, MDI Hospital’s Director of Advancement. “We are proud to have served our community as an independent hospital for more than a

century, and we look forward to continuing to grow with our community into the next.”

The original film shares MDI Hospital’s history, personal stories from caregivers and healers, volunteers and community members. “The community is our hospital, and the hospital is our community,” said Jean Young, RN during her interview for the film.

For more information on the hospital’s upcoming 120th anniversary celebrations or to get involved, contact Marisa Marinelli at 207.288.5082, ext. 1429 or marisa.marinelli@mdihospital.org. For more information on the film screening, call the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 244-7065.

