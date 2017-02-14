12-step service for AA members, their friends and family

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 95 Court St.

BELFAST, Maine — A special 12-step ecumenical worship service will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 95 Court St., with the Rev. Robert Hargreaves as guest preacher. All welcome, but especially members of AA, Al-Anon, NA, their families and friends.

The 12-step recovery service is a celebration and a prayer for recovery. It is a prayer of gratitude for those working through the 12-step program and on the path to recovery and a prayer for those still suffering from addictions. The service follows the form of a traditional communion service and incorporates each of the twelve steps and the well-known Serenity Prayer.

In churches where the recovery service is offered frequently, many find it a chance for mutual support and a way to work the 11th step: “Sought through prayer and meditation to improve our conscious contact with God as we understood Him, praying only for knowledge of His will for us and the power to carry that out.”

The Episcopal Church has a long history with AA and the 12-step program. The program’s founder, Bill W., worked with the Rev. Sam Shoemaker, an Episcopal priest in New York City, to develop the program.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →