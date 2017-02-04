12-Step Ecumenical Service in Belfast

By Nan Cobbey
Posted Feb. 04, 2017, at 10:54 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 95 Court St., Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-338-1198; stmargaretsbelfast.org

Members of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church invite the community to join them Sunday, Feb. 26, at a special 12-step ecumenical worship service. They’ve scheduled the service at 9 a.m. All are welcome, especially members of AA, Al-Anon, NA, their families and friends. The church is located at the corner of Court and Elm streets in Belfast. The Rev. Robert Hargreaves of Nobleboro will be the guest preacher.

