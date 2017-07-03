Thursday, July 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Center for Moosehead History, 6 Lakeview Street, Greenville, Maine
For more information: nrecmoosehead.org/
Schedule of events for the 11th Annual Thoreau-Wabanaki Trail Festival
All events at the Center for Moosehead History unless otherwise noted
Wednesday July 12th at 7pm:
Bob Duchesne, famous Maine birding guide, will lead a virtual tour of the Moosehead Lake region’s diverse avian visitors. Bob is known for his contributions to the environment and natural resources through his Maine Birding Trail column in the Bangor Daily News and radio show in Bangor called “Bob Duchesne’s Wild Maine”.
Thursday July 13th at 7pm:
The Moosehead Historical Society brings us Superintendent of the Allagash Wilderness Waterway; Matt LaRoche will present: “Special Places of the Allagash Wilderness Waterway.” Matt has 40 plus years of service with the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands. He is an avid fisherman, fly tier, canoeist, hunter, and outdoorsman.
Friday July 14th
11am at the Shaw Public Library
This week’s story hour offers little explorers Maine history discovery experiences from the LC Bates Museum at Good Will-Hinckley. Preschoolers and elementary age children explore natural history and Maine Native Americans use of tools.
5-8pm on the lawn across from the Center for Moosehead History
Nothing can beat music and food on a summer’s night on the shores of Maine’s most beautiful lake. Join us for moose burgers and a chicken BBQ on the lawn across from the Center for Moosehead History. Donations gladly appreciated. Bring your lawn chair and relax because at 7pm we have Maine’s own Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection.
Saturday July 15th:
11am at the Center for Moosehead History:
Chewonki presents: Owls of Maine: Habits and Adaptations of Maine’s Native Owls. Three live owls are the highlights of this program, which introduces participants to the owls native to Maine and New England. Beginning with slides and sounds, participants will learn the identifying characteristics and calls of each owl. Then, using talons, wings, and skulls, we explore the adaptations of these silent nocturnal hunters. This program ends with an intimate and detailed look at live owls, bringing these creatures of the night into the light!
2pm at the Center for Moosehead History
Dave Yates, Wildlife Research Biologist at BioDiversity Research Institute, presents “Maine Bats”. Come learn why bats are important in Maine and the recent drastic changes in their populations.
6pm at the Center for Moosehead History:
NREC and Maine Woods Forever present: Chris Sockalexis—Penobscot Drumming and Flintknapping. Join Chris Sockalexis, the Penobscot Nation Tribal Historical Preservation Officer, at 6pm and learn about Moosehead Lake Region archaeology along with traditional and contemporary Penobscot drumming and songs. Chris will discuss the legends that correlate with Mt. Kineo and the surrounding landscape and the significance of Mt. Kineo as a lithic source material for stone tool making for over 10,000 years. You can have a hands-on experience with real stone tool artifacts and try flintknapping!
NREC and the Moosehead Historical Society will be holding a silent auction upstairs in the Center for Moosehead History from Wednesday through Saturday. Please stop in and check out the items. These fundraisers help us to maintain our programming throughout the year.
