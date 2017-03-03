Saturday, May 6, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: The Maine Girls' Academy, 631 Stevens Ave, Portland, ME For more information: 2077973802; mainegirlsacademy.org

Our Annual Run for Hope benefits the James and Maxine Pouravelis Memorial Scholarship which provides financial assistance to young women seeking an education at The Maine Girls’ Academy, an education Jim and Maxine saw as essential to the intellectual, athletic, and spiritual development of young women. Through the hope that is nurtured by a Mercy values-based education, this scholarship will continue to keep their hope in new beginnings alive.

11th Annual Run for Hope includes:

-Family fun all morning long with face painting, bounce house and more!

– Post-Race Celebration: Free pizza, baklava and refreshments following the race in the MGA Mall

– Pair of Red Sox tickets awarded to one of the top 3 male or female finishers in a drawing and to the winner of the general raffle drawing

– A fantastic silent auction. Great prizes will include sports memorabilia, restaurant gift certificates, and more!

