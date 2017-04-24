11th annual Putting for Patriots miniature golf fundraiser

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The 11th annual Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf, in Bar Harbor, ME, will host the Eleventh Annual Putting for Patriots fundraiser will be held Friday-Monday, May 12-29, at Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf, 368 Route 3.

This national event will occur simultaneously at 33 Pirate’s Cove, Pirate’s Island and Jungle Golf miniature golf courses throughout the United States.

The fundraiser will support three charities that serve wounded veterans, their families and survivors of the fallen: Hope For The Warriors, Homes for Our Troops, and TAPS — Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. Pirate’s Cove, Jungle Golf and Pirate’s Island will donate a percentage of their total sales on Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29. In addition, from May 12 through May 29, each golf course will accept donations to be turned over to the three charities. Since its inception, this event has raised more than $363,000.