Community

11th annual Putting for Patriots miniature golf fundraiser

Posted April 24, 2017, at 9:35 a.m.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The 11th annual Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf, in Bar Harbor, ME, will host the Eleventh Annual Putting for Patriots fundraiser will be held Friday-Monday, May 12-29, at Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf, 368 Route 3.

This national event will occur simultaneously at 33 Pirate’s Cove, Pirate’s Island and Jungle Golf miniature golf courses throughout the United States.

The fundraiser will support three charities that serve wounded veterans, their families and survivors of the fallen: Hope For The Warriors, Homes for Our Troops, and TAPS — Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. Pirate’s Cove, Jungle Golf and Pirate’s Island will donate a percentage of their total sales on Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29. In addition, from May 12 through May 29, each golf course will accept donations to be turned over to the three charities. Since its inception, this event has raised more than $363,000.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Young Kittery boy dies after Connecticut car crash
  2. Portland mayor decries 4/20 marijuana giveawayPortland mayor decries 4/20 marijuana giveaway
  3. March for Science draws hundreds across MaineMarch for Science draws hundreds across Maine
  4. Tipster leads Sanford police to man on lam for 9 monthsTipster leads Sanford police to man on lam for 9 months
  5. Runaway goats reunited with owner after ride-along with Belfast policeRunaway goats reunited with owner after ride-along with Belfast police