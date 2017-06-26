11th Annual Kneading Conference

Thursday, July 27, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, July 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Skowhegan State Fairgrounds, 33 Constitution Avenue , Skowhegan, Maine
For more information: kneadingconference.com/
Going strong since 2007, the Kneading Conference brings together grainiacs and bread buffs from all over the country to learn the art and science of growing and milling grains, baking artisan breads, and brewing delicious beer. Farmers, professional and home bakers, brewers, chefs, cooks, grain researchers, maltsters, food entrepreneurs, and wood-fired oven enthusiasts gather each year in Skowhegan, the emerging hub of the artisanal grain economy.
