11th Annual Coast Guard Appreciation Dinner

Friday, May 5, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Samoset Resort, 220 Warrenton St, Rockport, ME
For more information: 207-594-0329
Friday May 5, 2017
5:00 PM
Special Performance by the band JONESVILLE
Samoset Resort
220 Warrenton St, Rockport, Maine
$25 for Adults ~ $5 for Children ~No charge for 5 & under
Cash Bar
• 5:00 Social
• 6:00 Dinner
• 7:00 Programs & Awards
Reservations are strongly recommended
Tickets available at the Maine Lighthouse Museum and
Rockland City Hall
FMI Call: 207-594-0329 or 207-975-9690
PUBLIC IS INVITED
