11th Annual Coast Guard Appreciation Dinner

By Laurie Smith
Posted April 12, 2017, at 11:04 a.m.

Friday, May 5, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Samoset Resort, 220 Warrenton St, Rockport, ME

For more information: 207-594-0329

Friday May 5, 2017

5:00 PM

Special Performance by the band JONESVILLE

Samoset Resort

220 Warrenton St, Rockport, Maine

$25 for Adults ~ $5 for Children ~No charge for 5 & under

Cash Bar

• 5:00 Social

• 6:00 Dinner

• 7:00 Programs & Awards

Reservations are strongly recommended

Tickets available at the Maine Lighthouse Museum and

Rockland City Hall

FMI Call: 207-594-0329 or 207-975-9690

PUBLIC IS INVITED

