11 graduate from Maine State Fire Academy at SMCC’s Maine Fire Service Institute

These Maine firefighters graduated May 21 from the Maine Fire Service Institute’s Maine State Fire Academy program.In the front row, left to right, are Justin Butler, Greg Feltis, Keith Champagne, Zachary Stoler, Lee Hough and Matthew Pellerin. In the back row, left to right, are Taylor Haines, Sean Ruel, Thomas Fallon, Svenson Pulsifer and James Wieliczko.
By Clarke Canfield
Posted May 23, 2017, at 3:03 p.m.

BRUNSWICK, Maine—Eleven Maine firefighters have completed training and graduated from the Maine Fire Service Institute’s Maine State Fire Academy program.

Firefighters who completed the 10-day program will receive Firefighter I and Firefighter II certifications in accordance with the National Fire Protection Association. The Maine Fire Service Institute is a department of Southern Maine Community College and provides training and education services to Maine’s firefighters.

The Fire Academy provides training in areas that include fire suppression, vehicle rescue, fire behavior, hazmat operations, search and rescue, survival skills, and ropes and knots. The program took place at the Maine Fire Service Institute, located on the SMCC Midcoast Campus in Brunswick, with graduation held Sunday, May 21.

The graduates are:

• Augusta Fire Rescue: Greg Feltis

• Buxton Fire Rescue: Justin Butler

• Cundy’s Harbor Fire Department: Svenson Pulsifer, Sean Ruel

• Holderness, N.H., Fire Department: James Wieliczko

• Kenduskeag Fire Rescue: Taylor Haines

• Orrs Bailey Island Fire Department: Zachary Stoler

• Poland Fire Rescue: Keith Champagne

• Rangeley Fire Rescue: Matthew Pellerin

• Rumford Fire Rescue: Lee Hough

• South Berwick Fire Department: Thomas Fallon

Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) is Maine’s largest and oldest community college. Founded in 1946, SMCC offers courses at its South Portland and Brunswick campuses, at community satellite locations and online. SMCC has among the lowest tuition and fees in New England and offers more than 40 degree programs.

