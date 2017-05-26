11 Candidates Vying for Madawaska Town Manager Position

Madawaska – The deadline for applications closed today for the position of Town Manager to replace Ryan D. Pelletier who is vacating the office in mid-June. A total of 11 individuals have submitted resumes and references for the position to become the next leader of the community. The Town announced the vacancy earlier this month and is in search of a dynamic leader to provide management and oversight to the Town of 4,000 residents. The new manager will be responsible for the administration of a $5 million annual operating budget, directing 9 municipal departments and be responsible for nearly 40 municipal employees. The Board of Selectmen is interested in hiring an individual with previous experience in municipal management, grant administration and public policy.

“I am not part of the review process and the applications are now with the Board of Selectmen who will review the resumes received in a special board meeting tomorrow morning and then proceed to schedule interviews with any of the candidates that the Board wishes to schedule,” said Pelletier.

Pelletier also stated that he does not know all of the candidates for the position but said that there is a high caliber of talent among the applicants and several have municipal experience including direct town management experience both in the State of Maine and outside of the State.

“Madawaska is an attractive position for a lot of reasons and I knew that the opportunity would attract quality individuals who want to move the community to the next level. I am excited for the Town and look forward to hearing how the Board moves forward with the process,” Pelletier stated.

The Board did discuss options at their May 22nd meeting including the possibility of hiring an interim manager in the event a new person could not be named before Pelletier’s departure. Tom Stevens, a former City Manager of Presque Isle and retired regional director of the USDA Rural Development Office has communicated interest to both Pelletier and Board Chairman Brian Thibeault. The Board decided on May 22nd to first review and discuss the candidates before making any decisions about an interim position.

The Board will make their initial review of applicants in executive session during a special meeting Saturday morning beginning at 7 am.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →