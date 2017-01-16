10th Annual Moosehead Lake Togue Derby with Ricky Craven

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 12 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: NREC Moosehead, 19 Lakeview Street, Greenville, Maine For more information: 207-280-0782; nrecmoosehead.org/buy-your-derby-tickets-here/

Come join us for a fun weekend to celebrate the ice fishing tradition of the Moosehead Lake Region.

Three prizes will be awarded for the first, second & third largest togue. Winners will be ranked by weight. Prizes for the three largest togue are $1,500 1st place, $500 2nd place, and $250 3rd place.

ALL tickets enter you in a chance to win great door prizes! No fish or fishing required to win these great derby door prizes: Vacation Packages, Firearms, Sporting Goods, Cold Hard Cash! and much more

Join us for a “Wild and Tame” dinner on Saturday January 28th 4 – 7pm at the Masonic Hall on Pritham Ave when we will have some excellent moose, venison, and turkey dishes and then dole out the door prizes. If it all works out, Ricky Craven will be on hand to swap fishing stories with us.

Ticket Prices:

$25 Individual

$40 Family Ticket (Parents, Grandparents or Guardians and children age 17 and under)

$5 Youth Door Prize Raffle Ticket (Top Prize: Maine lifetime resident fishing license)

Tickets for the derby are on sale right now at www.NRECmoosehead.org. You can also get them locally at Indian Hill Trading Post, Lucky Bait, StressFree Moose Pub/Cafe , Moosehead Bait and Tackle (Rockwood), Mountain’s Market (Dover-Foxcroft) , and Van Raymond Outfitters (Brewer) .

NREC Moosehead is a local educational non profit run by a 100% volunteer board. ‘The Derby’ is our largest fundraiser and all the profits go toward our programs like the Maine Woods Explorer program, Fisheries Internships and other valueable programming in our our community.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →