100’s of Jobs Available at the Annual Regional Job Fair in Pittsfield on Wed., May 17 at Warsaw Middle School Gym & Cafeteria

Anyone looking for employment or resources to bolster your resume, should drop by the 10th ANNUAL REGIONAL JOB & RESOURCES FAIR for the Pittsfield Area – Conveniently located in Central Maine & the Sebasticook Valley. This fair is open to people from any town and any county.

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Location: Warsaw Middle School Gym & Cafeteria

167 School Street, Pittsfield, Maine

Job Seekers: Need Help Finding a Job? Make sure to attend to meet Employers & Staffing agencies from the region looking to hire.

The reasons to attend are many:

(1) Meet face-to-face with numerous employers & agencies – Dress for success, bring your resume & be ready to market your skills! No registration required – just drop by; stay as little or as long as you want.

(2) Networking opportunities with business professionals

(3) Meet with resource providers and obtain valuable information

(4) Opportunity for a free resume review

Employers & Staffing Agencies signed up to attend are as follows:

Arcadia New England; Assistance Plus; Atwork Personnel Services; BONNEY Staffing Center; Bridges Home Services; Bud’s Shop’n Save; Care & Comfort; Charlotte White Center; Cianbro; Eastern Maine Healthcare System (EMHS); Genesis Healthcare (Cedar Ridge Center); Goodwill NNE; Hancock Lumber Company; Home Hope and Healing; Kelly Services; Kennebec County Correctional Facility; Living Innovations; Maine Army National Guard; Maine Staffing Group; Manpower; MAS Community Health; MCD Communities; MERT Enterprises, Inc.; Pathways; Pillars Community Outreach, Inc.; Redington-Fairview General Hospital; Riverview Psychiatric Center; SKILLS, Inc.; Spurwink Services; The Sheridan Corporation; T-Mobile; US Army; U.S. Border Patrol; and Woodlands Senior Living (as of 05/10/2017)

Resource Providers signed up to attend are as follows:

RSU19 & MSAD53 Adult Education; many other Adult Education Programs; Central Western Maine Workforce Investment Board; Charlotte White Center; Kennebec Valley Community Action Program (KVCAP); Kennebec Valley Community College (KVCC); Maine Behavioral Health Organization; Maine Department of Economic & Community Development; Maine Educational Opportunity Center (MEOC); MAS Community Health; New Ventures Maine; People’s United Bank; Penquis/MaineStream Finance; Pillars Community Outreach, Inc.; Rural Vets Pilot Program; Skowhegan CareerCenter; SCORE – Augusta; UMA – Augusta; and U.S. Small Business Administration (as of 05/10/2017)

Two FREE Informational Presentations:

Straight forward 15 minute presentations rotating every 20-25 minutes.

(1) Get Credit For What You Know; and

(2) Adding Value as an Employee.

DETAILS ON THE INFORMATIONAL PRESENTATIONS

Ever wish there was a way you could get college credits for your work experience? Ever wonder how to answer the “Why should we hire you?” question in an interview? Want to find out how to be an asset to an employer? Then check out these straight forward, 15 minute informational presentations!

Get Credit For What You Know!

Advance your certificate or degree dreams with your prior learning experience. Erica Mazzeo, Dean of Workforce Development will share how you can apply your career and service learning for college credit. You may be surprised by the possibilities!

Presentations begin at: 3:40, 4:00, 4:20, 4:45, 5:05, 5:25 and 5:45

Adding Value as an Employee

If you are an employee in Maine, it is more than likely you will be working for a small business, since 96.8% of all Maine employers are considered “small” by the SBA, and that nearly 58% of the total private employment in Maine was with small businesses. Knowing this, it is important to know ways that you can add value as an employee. This presentation will show you practical ways that you can distinguish yourself at work, show your boss that you understand what the business needs from you, and suggest ways that the business can operate more profitably/ efficiently, thereby adding value by having you as an employee. It’s a great way to help the business grow, and also maximize your job security.

Presentations begin at: 3:45, 4:05, 4:25, 4:50, 5:10, 5:30, and 5:50

GET YOUR RESUME REVIEWED BY A PROFESSIONAL! LOOK FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR CAREER CENTER TABLE AND GET YOUR RESUME CRITIQUED!

Anyone can attend to get one of the 100’s of jobs available!

For more information, contact Kathryn Ruth at the Pittsfield Town Office (487-3136) or townmanager@pittsfield.org

Sponsored by the Town of Pittsfield, Ken-Som Transition Team, KVCAP, Central Western Maine Workforce Investment Board and The Cianbro Companies.

