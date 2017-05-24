100+ Attend Public Rosary Rally to Celebrate 100th Anniversary of Fatima

May 13, 2017 Gorham, ME: At the first of 6 rallies scheduled through October, over 100+ individuals gathered together to publicly pray the rosary for Maine and America on the lawn of St. Annes Church. “I’m very pleased with the turnout and support we received across the community for our first rally” said Ellen Kasprzyk, the Maine Needs Fatima rally’s organizer.

“Considering that we had only 2 weeks to put this together, the response has been truly miraculous. I’m so grateful to the the Knights of Columbus, The Presence Radio Network, the Portland Diocese, my parish, and the many individuals who contacted us to assist.”

The Rallies are part of a nationwide movement entitled “America Needs Fatima” that encourages individuals to publicly pray the rosary. This year is especially noteworthy as it is the 100th anniversary of the appearance of Mary to three young children in the town of Fatima Portugal, in 1917.

Rosary rally participants were given informational fliers on praying the rosary, a history of the apparitions which occurred in Fatima, and free rosaries. Knights of Columbus provided an Honor Guard during the entire event, and The Presence Radio Network also talked to attendees.

Not everything was “rosey” at the event. “We had technical difficulties getting our live-stream running – apparently the devil threw a bad power cord into the equipment bag”, said Dan Kasprzyk, a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and co-organizer of the gatherings. “Even so, Matt Maloney from Presence radio initiated a small periscope live-stream and I’m told we reach another 30 people. We’ll be ready for our June 13th rosary rally.”

The second of the public rosary rallies is scheduled for Tuesday June 13th, at noon, on the lawn of St. Annes in Gorham. “although our remaining rallies will occur on a Saturday closest to the 13th of each month, we felt that a rally on a municipal election day (for much of Maine) was an appropriate day to support our Blessed Mother with a public rosary rally” said Daniel.

At the June 13th rally, Kasprzyk mentioned that, acclaimed author, scholar, and researcher John Horvat II will be in attendance. “Imagine my suprise when Mr. Horvat accepted my invitation to attend our rally”

The Kaspryzks have also set up a website to promote the gathering and the anniversary year (www.maineneedsfatima.org) and plan on live streaming the rallies online for those who can’t attend.

“Everyone is welcome,” said Kasprzyk. “Non-Catholics, people who have never prayed the rosary, everyone. We’ll offer rosaries and guidance for anyone interested.”

For more information, contact Dan or Ellen at (207) 615-0575.

