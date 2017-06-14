Wednesday, July 12, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5992
Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library on July 12th, 19th, 26th, and August 2nd for 10 Tips Teens!
The 10 Tips nutrition lessons are a series of 4 classes that teach young adults and teens about eating healthy foods to nourish their bodies. Classes are taught by a trained professional and include fun interactive games and activities to increase teens knowledge on eating healthy. Every class includes a new food or recipe to sample!
Cosponsored by the library, Healthy Northern Kennebec, Maine Snap-Ed and ChooseMyPlate.gov
These programs are free, and open to the public. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433 or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org
