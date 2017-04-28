10 new game wardens graduate on April 27

VASSALBORO, Maine — Maine Warden Service graduated 10 new game wardens during a ceremony held April 27 at Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

The new wardens recently completed an extensive 12-week advanced academy specifically for Maine’s game wardens. The Advanced Warden Academy followed the 18-week Basic Law Enforcement Training Program (BLETP) required of all full-time Maine police officers. The past 12 weeks prepared the new wardens by utilizing classroom, field and scenario based training components.

Critical aspects of game warden work to include search and rescue, recreational vehicle crash investigation, snowmobiling, water survival, physical fitness, Jui Jitsu, public relations, and bureau policies and procedures are among the many topics of training covered.

Speaking before today’s class was Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Chandler Woodcock, Game Warden Service Colonel Joel Wilkinson, Chaplain Kate Braestrup, Warden Service Captain Shon Theriault, class speaker Game Warden Harry Wiegman and keynote speaker Game Warden Lieutenant Adam Gormely.

Graduates are: Kale Oleary of Fort Kent, assigned to Masardis District; Harry Wiegman of Leeds, assigned to Rangeley District; Taylor Valente of Gray-New Gloucester, assigned to Rockwood District; Camden Akins of Winslow, assigned to Chamberlain Lake District; Kyle Franklin of Durham, assigned to Estcourt Station District; John Carter of Orrington, assigned to Blue Hill District; Nick Raymond of Winslow, assigned to Fort Kent District; Megan Miller of Pittsfield, assigned to Mars Hill District; Lauren Roddy of Belgrade, assigned to Jackman District; Kayle Hamilton of Buxton, assigned to Clayton Lake District.

