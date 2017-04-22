Outdoors

→Touch A Train 2017

By Richard Glueck
Posted April 22, 2017, at 10:21 a.m.

Sunday, June 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Washigton Junction Yard - Downeast Scenic Railroad, Railroad Siding Road, Hancock, Maine

For more information: (866) 449-7245; newenglandsteam.org or info@downeastscenicrail.org

Free Admission! Sit in a Diesel locomotive cab! Ride the caboose “hop”! Explore railroad equipment and meet the steam locomotive 470 restoration crew. Blow the whistle and ring the bell! Hats and tee shirts available, H-O locomotives raffle, free Governor’s treats, and more. Meet the Downeast Scenic crews, with a special afternoon train at 1pm. A great time for families, children, and train lovers in general.

Come get in touch with your “inner train”!

Donations to restore Maine Central 470 gratefully accepted.

June 10, 2017 9AM-1PM

Washington Junction Yard, Railroad Siding Road, Hancock, Maine

