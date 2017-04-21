→Southwest Harbor Public Library Annual Plant Sale

By swhplibrary,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted April 21, 2017, at 1:42 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Buy your spring plants at the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s annual Plant Sale Saturday morning, May, 20, 8:00 – noon. The sale will be held in the parking lot of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Main Street, Southwest Harbor. In addition to plant divisions donated by area gardeners, there will be a variety of vegetables, annuals, herbs and hanging baskets supplied by Islandscaping Garden Center to benefit the Library. Also, gardeners, the Library is gladly accepting healthy, pest-free plant divisions from your garden. Spring is finally here! Support the Library, your community, and beautify your world – see you Saturday! If you have plants to donate or you need more information, please call the Library at 244-7065.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Orland man killed in crash on Route 1A in HoldenOrland man killed in crash on Route 1A in Holden
  2. Blog | Here are some of the insults Stephen King has aimed at President Trump since the inaugurationBlog | Here are some of the insults Stephen King has aimed at President Trump since the inauguration
  3. Police identify body found in Brewer woods by Wal-Mart
  4. Audit rips board for Camden Snow Bowl’s ‘terribly mismanaged’ redevelopmentAudit rips board for Camden Snow Bowl’s ‘terribly mismanaged’ redevelopment
  5. Former prosecutor ‘absolutely’ convinced of Sanborn’s guiltFormer prosecutor ‘absolutely’ convinced of Sanborn’s guilt

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs