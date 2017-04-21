→Southwest Harbor Public Library Annual Plant Sale

Saturday, May 20, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
Buy your spring plants at the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s annual Plant Sale Saturday morning, May, 20, 8:00 – noon. The sale will be held in the parking lot of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Main Street, Southwest Harbor. In addition to plant divisions donated by area gardeners, there will be a variety of vegetables, annuals, herbs and hanging baskets supplied by Islandscaping Garden Center to benefit the Library. Also, gardeners, the Library is gladly accepting healthy, pest-free plant divisions from your garden. Spring is finally here! Support the Library, your community, and beautify your world – see you Saturday! If you have plants to donate or you need more information, please call the Library at 244-7065.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →