→Reiki Informational Evening

By swhplibrary,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted June 08, 2017, at 3:33 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Reiki masters, Phoebe Barnes and Connie Wagner will be at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Wednesday evening, June 21, 6:00 to answer questions about Reiki.

They will explain what Reiki is, how it works, and how it feels. They will also discuss how Reiki is a compliment to both medical and self care.

Reiki, a form of hands on energy healing, supports the body’s innate ability to heal and balance. For this very reason, Reiki has had remarkable success in the medical setting; it addresses what’s been missing in our high-tech medical care – our own humanity, our relationship to one another. As a tool in our self-care tool box, Reiki can have a profound effect on our sense of well-being and our ability to thrive during these challenging times.

Each participant will have the opportunity to experience a Reiki session. Please bring a friend and your questions to this enjoyable evening. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Orrington man, 54, fatally shot by police in 12-hour standoffOrrington man, 54, fatally shot by police in 12-hour standoff
  2. Speed, alcohol factors in Winterport crash that killed Bangor man
  3. Officer dies of injury suffered during boat rescueOfficer dies of injury suffered during boat rescue
  4. Police investigating unattended roadside death in Bucksport
  5. Maine’s highest court sides with island inn over neighbor’s complaintMaine’s highest court sides with island inn over neighbor’s complaint

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs