→Reiki Informational Evening

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
Reiki masters, Phoebe Barnes and Connie Wagner will be at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Wednesday evening, June 21, 6:00 to answer questions about Reiki.
They will explain what Reiki is, how it works, and how it feels. They will also discuss how Reiki is a compliment to both medical and self care.
Reiki, a form of hands on energy healing, supports the body’s innate ability to heal and balance. For this very reason, Reiki has had remarkable success in the medical setting; it addresses what’s been missing in our high-tech medical care – our own humanity, our relationship to one another. As a tool in our self-care tool box, Reiki can have a profound effect on our sense of well-being and our ability to thrive during these challenging times.
Each participant will have the opportunity to experience a Reiki session. Please bring a friend and your questions to this enjoyable evening. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.
