→Poetry Open Mic Night

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
In celebration of National Poetry Month, the Southwest Harbor Public Library and featured poet Anne Britting Oleson invite area poets to a reading and open mic event at the Library on Tuesday evening, April 18, at 5:30.
In order to allow all to participate; open mic readers will have a limit of five minutes or two poems. The poems can be originals, or favorites from other authors. Ms. Oleson will also share some of her poetry.
Pushcart Prize nominated writer Anne Britting Oleson lives and works on the side of a mountain in Central Maine. She has published two poetry chapbooks, The Church of Saint Materiana (Moon Pie Press, 2007) and The Beauty of It (Sheltering Pines Press, 2010), with a third, Counting the Days, forthcoming (Pink Girl Ink). Her first novel, The Book of the Mandolin Player, was published in 2016 by B Ink Books, who will also publish her second novel, Dovecote, in September 2017.
To add to the fun of the evening, there will be birthday cake to celebrate Ms. Oleson’s birthday. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.
