→Medicare 101 at the Library

By swhplibrary,
Posted April 21, 2017, at 1:38 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Questions about Medicare? Join Jo-Ann Neal of Allen Insurance and Financial at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, Tuesday afternoon, May 16, 3:00 – 5:00 for a free informational seminar called Medicare 101.

Jo-Ann will help answer questions including:

What does Medicare cover?

What does Medicare NOT cover?

When can I enroll in Medicare?

What is a Medicare Advantage Plan?

What is a Medicare Supplement Plan?

What plan is best for me?

Jo-Ann Neal specializes in Medicare and will be available for a question and answer session following the presentation.

The seminar is free and open to the public, but we do ask that you register by calling the Library at 244-7065. The views expressed in this program do not necessarily reflect those of Southwest Harbor Public Library.

