→Medicare 101 at the Library

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
Questions about Medicare? Join Jo-Ann Neal of Allen Insurance and Financial at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, Tuesday afternoon, May 16, 3:00 – 5:00 for a free informational seminar called Medicare 101.
Jo-Ann will help answer questions including:
What does Medicare cover?
What does Medicare NOT cover?
When can I enroll in Medicare?
What is a Medicare Advantage Plan?
What is a Medicare Supplement Plan?
What plan is best for me?
Jo-Ann Neal specializes in Medicare and will be available for a question and answer session following the presentation.
The seminar is free and open to the public, but we do ask that you register by calling the Library at 244-7065. The views expressed in this program do not necessarily reflect those of Southwest Harbor Public Library.
