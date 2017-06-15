→Hope Rowan and the Art of Map Making

Thursday, June 29, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
Hope Rowan, author of Ten Days in Acadia: A Kids’ Hiking Guide to Mount Desert Island will be at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, Thursday evening, June 29, 6:30 to share her map making skills with children and families.
Ms. Rowan, who freelances as a cartographer for local towns and environmental organizations, and created the maps in her hiking guide, Ten Days in Acadia, will work with the Library’s Summer Story Camp campers on a mapping project that morning. During this session, the kids will create their own maps of Mount Desert Island, mapping special places and learning about map symbology. Their maps will be on display during the evening presentation.
At the evening book event, Ms. Rowan will discuss her book, Ten Days in Acadia, which features ten great regional hikes designed with young families in mind. A fictional 12-year-old girl named Hattie describes plants, animals, lakes, and more outdoor discoveries with readers. Kids will enjoy trail maps, photos, hiking safety tips, ideas for rainy days, and full-color drawings by Maine artist Jada Fitch.
Books will be available for sale and signing. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.
