→DaPonte String Quartet with Pianist George Lopez

By Kay Eames
Posted April 11, 2017, at 10:12 p.m.

Sunday, April 30, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: All Souls Church, 10 Broadway, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207- 942-7354; allsoulsbangor.org

The DaPonte String Quartet with guest pianist George Lopez will play Barber’s famous “Adagio” from String Quartet, Op. 11; Thomas Ades’ “Arcadiana,” and Brahms’ “Piano Quintet in F Minor.” As part of the Arlan A. Baillie Steinway Series at the church, there is no admission charge. A reception will follow the performance.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Thousands of Maine men are missing from the workforce, and no one really knows whyThousands of Maine men are missing from the workforce, and no one really knows why
  2. Former midcoast mansion owner sues auctioneer who sold it for mere $1.4 millionFormer midcoast mansion owner sues auctioneer who sold it for mere $1.4 million
  3. Mystery boom befuddles Maine authorities
  4. Somali man ICE arrested in court is a permanent resident who’s lived in U.S. for 20 yearsSomali man ICE arrested in court is a permanent resident who’s lived in U.S. for 20 years
  5. Plane crashes on I-295 in Bowdoinham, but pilot and passenger walk awayPlane crashes on I-295 in Bowdoinham, but pilot and passenger walk away

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs