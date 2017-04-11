→DaPonte String Quartet with Pianist George Lopez

Sunday, April 30, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: All Souls Church, 10 Broadway, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207- 942-7354; allsoulsbangor.org
The DaPonte String Quartet with guest pianist George Lopez will play Barber’s famous “Adagio” from String Quartet, Op. 11; Thomas Ades’ “Arcadiana,” and Brahms’ “Piano Quintet in F Minor.” As part of the Arlan A. Baillie Steinway Series at the church, there is no admission charge. A reception will follow the performance.
