→Art Paine and the Dory Rose

Posted June 15, 2017, at 2:42 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Maine boat designer and builder Art Paine will give an illustrated talk at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Tuesday evening, June 27, 5:30, “The Building of the Dory Rose,” detailing a boat he designed and built with his daughter. The boat was borrowed for an ocean voyage by a man who had a 42-years-long quest to row from Albany, Maine, to Nova Scotia.

Well-known in the boat building industry, Paine worked for several years for Morris Yachts and for Hinckley Yachts. He writes frequently for Wooden Boat Magazine and Maine Boats and Harbor. A resident of Bass Harbor, Paine now focuses on his marine painting and photography.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

