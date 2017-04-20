→Acadia Family Center’s Addiction Series Continues

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
Acadia Family Center invites members of the community to a free, educational series about alcohol and drug addiction. These discussions will be led by Dan Johnson, PhD and will be held at the Southwest Harbor Public Library. Dan is the Executive Director of the Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor.
Developmental Implications of Addiction: Wednesday, May 3, at 6:00. Dan will review the developmental risks of addiction, which types of personality are most at risk, and strategies to minimize these risks.
Addiction: Treatment, Recovery, and Prevention: Wednesday, May 10 at 6:00. Dan will review current treatment methods, the potentials for recovery, and the essential role of prevention.
Acadia Family Center is Mount Desert Island’s only licensed outpatient center for treatment of alcohol and other drug use, addiction, and related mental health disorders. In addition, the Center provides prevention and education services to MDI and its surrounding communities.
Clearly, the epidemic of drug use and addiction in Maine and nation-wide constitutes a public health crisis requiring a substantial increase in these services. Indeed, the ultimate prevention of alcohol and drug addiction will depend on the education of our children, friends, and neighbors.
For more information, contact Acadia Family Center at 244-4012 or visit acadiafamilycenter.org or call the Library at 244-7065. The views expressed in this program do not necessarily reflect those of Southwest Harbor Public Library.
