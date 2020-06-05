Live blog: Trump arrives in Maine for tour of medical swab factory

Updated:
President Donald Trump is traveling to Maine today to visit Puritan Medical Products, a producer of medical swabs needed for coronavirus testing. His visit comes at a time of widespread civil unrest in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an economic recession and a global pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 in the United States.
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20203:05 pm
Police in riot gear are starting to show up the as the crowd is kneeling in front of them outside Bangor international Airport. @bangordailynews pic.twitter.com/VGeHVBj4xw
— Eesha Pendharkar (@Eeshapendharkar) June 5, 2020
Michael Shepherd
June 5, 20202:53 pm
Trump called Maine’s governor ‘a dictator’ over reopening, though the state’s reopening is middle of the road among states. During an exchange with former Gov. Paul LePage during a roundtable of fishing issues, the president asked, “Why isn’t your governor opening up your state?” and said Gov. Janet Mills is “like a dictator.”
However, the Democratic governor began lifting business restrictions related to the coronavirus in early May. Maine is one of 36 states to have raised gathering limits and it is one of 39 to begin phasing in dine-in restaurant service, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20202:52 pm
Trump is now concerned about lobster tariffs — says Canada is getting a better deal.
Says he’ll put a tariff on EU cars if they don’t remove tariffs on Maine lobster.
(Worth noting that a lot of the tariffs on lobster were put in place under Trump.)
— Jessica Piper (@jsscppr) June 5, 2020
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20202:06 pm
You can find Trump’s itinerary for the day here. The BDN will provide updates throughout the day as Trump meets with fisheries stakeholders and visits Guilford to tour a medical swab factory.
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:56 pm
That’s Air Force 1 #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/Y7Ur8Enj2P
— Jessica Piper (@jsscppr) June 5, 2020
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:48 pm
.@thejoshkeefe and @ErinRhoda created a map of where all the protests have occurred (and are planned to occur) in Maine. In addition to bigger cities like Portland, people from small towns as far north as Caribou have gathered to protest. https://t.co/0yViqoeL6n
— Callie Ferguson (@calliecferguson) June 5, 2020
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:44 pm
From the Associated Press: “Gov. Janet Mills this week urged the Republican president to ‘check the rhetoric at the door and abandon the divisive words’ during his visit. … During a call earlier this week with governors, Mills told the president she was concerned about “security problems for our state” if Trump visited because of his harsh remarks about handling demonstrators. The president said her remarks only made him more determined to come, adding, ‘she just doesn’t understand me very well.’ Mills has said she will be working during Trump’s visit.”
You can read more here.
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:30 pm
Those federal rules are sure to come up during Trump’s half-hour with commercial fishing industry leaders. Proposals that would have the lobster industry load more traps onto weaker fishing lines as a way to allow right whales to free themselves from entanglement have also received strong pushback from one of Trump’s strongest local allies — Paul LePage. The former Maine governor pressed for the president to reconsider the regulations last summer, saying the proposals would burden the industry and not protect the mammals.
But Maine’s lobster industry was struggling even before the pandemic caused exports to drop, largely because of tariffs China placed on lobster as part of its trade war with Trump. The country had been a growing market for the crustacean for years — but the tariffs caused China to go elsewhere. Relief may be on the way after the Chinese government committed to buying more Maine lobster as part of a new U.S.-China trade deal.
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:29 pm
From the BDN’s Caitlin Andrews: “A proclamation the president is expected to sign when he meets with fishing industry leaders in Bangor would allow fishing to resume in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument. The monument was created in 2016 during the Obama administration and covers about 5,000 square miles of offshore land southeast of Cape Cod.
“The location is well out of range for most Maine fishermen, though the monument was the subject of a federal court battle in recent years, as fishing, lobster and crabbing industries contended the designation created a hardship by restricting where they could fish.”
You can read more here.
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:26 pm
A woman cleans the rails on a set of airstairs ahead of Trump’s arrival in Bangor.
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:20 pm
And just down the road, Trump supporters gathered prior to the president’s arrival. pic.twitter.com/jeo3hplWrv
— Natalie Williams (@NatalieAnneW) June 5, 2020
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:19 pm
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:19 pm
Anti-Trump protesters line the side of Water Street in Guilford this morning. pic.twitter.com/mSqKNdin81
— Natalie Williams (@NatalieAnneW) June 5, 2020
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:17 pm
When Trump returns to Washington, he may face one of the biggest protests ever in the city. A new security perimeter around the White House has been expanded over the last 10 days as activists call for 1 million people to come on Saturday to protest recent police killings of black Americans nearly two weeks after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Federal and local law enforcement are preparing for the visit as 700 National Guard troops stationed outside of the city were sent home, according to McClatchy.
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:16 pm
BDN reporter Charles Eichacker reports that supporters outnumber protesters in Guilford, where Trump is expected this afternoon.
Here’s the scene in downtown Guilford, just a couple hours before @realDonaldTrump’s visit. I count at least 60 protesters and many more supporters. pic.twitter.com/T0vaI0iaPd
— Charles Eichacker (@ceichacker) June 5, 2020
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:15 pm
According to BDN reporter Eesha Pendharkar, there are about 200 people out protesting near Bangor International Airport.
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:14 pm
Former Gov. Paul LePage is among those who will greet Trump at Bangor International Airport. LePage is back in Maine and says he will challenge Gov. Janet Mills in 2022.
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:05 pm
Trump made national news during previous Maine stops. The president visited Maine five times in 2016 en route to a general election victory in the 2nd Congressional District. Those visits included a couple of the most memorable moments of the campaign.
During his first visit that March, he responded to a speech from 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who called Trump a “fraud.” Trump said Romney “would have dropped to his knees” for Trump’s endorsement in 2012 and slammed him as a “choke artist” in Portland
His last visit — to Lisbon — came on the same day of the FBI’s late-breaking disclosure that more emails related to Hillary Clinton’s email server were found on the computer of former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of a Clinton aide. Trump called it “the biggest political scandal since Watergate” and the episode is seen as a turning point in the race.
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:01 pm
Protesters have turned out near the Bangor International Airport, where Trump is expected to arrive aboard Air Force One before 2 p.m.
About 200 protesters are gathered at the Bangor Airport shuttle lot to protest @realDonaldTrump’s arrival in Bangor and his visit to Guilford today. @bangordailynews pic.twitter.com/NP0DNXig8M
— Eesha Pendharkar (@Eeshapendharkar) June 5, 2020
Christopher Burns
June 5, 20201:00 pm
Cheree Brown of Moscow, Maine, was among those who turned out in the Piscataquis County town Friday morning. Brown said her main goals for the day were to honor the workers at Puritan and cheer on Trump.
“I’m thrilled he’s coming, but I’m more thrilled for Puritan Medical Products,” she said. “And it’s the president of the United States!”
Christopher Burns
June 5, 202012:58 pm
At least a dozen supporters of President Trump had turned out as early as 8:30 a.m. a few blocks from the Puritan Medical Products facility in Guilford. Trump is expected to arrive in Bangor about 1:50 p.m. and then in Guilford about 3:10 p.m.
Christopher Burns
June 5, 202012:53 pm
From Michael Shepherd: Here’s Trump’s itinerary for the day. The president will land in Bangor at 1:50 p.m. before a short roundtable discussion with fisheries leaders. Then, he will board his helicopter, Marine One, for the trip to Guilford. He is set for 40 minutes of remarks at Puritan Medical Products after a tour, then he will leave Bangor for Washington at 5:30 p.m.
