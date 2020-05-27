Watch: Gov. Janet Mills, Maine CDC to deliver 2 p.m. coronavirus press conference

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 27, 2020 11:58 am

Updated: May 27, 2020 1:32 pm

Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Wednesday confirmed 28 more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine.

There have now been 2,137 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,109 on Tuesday.

Of those cases, 1,914 have been confirmed positive, while 223 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The latest deaths involved two Cumberland County residents, bringing the statewide death toll to 81.

So far, 260 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 59 people are currently hospitalized, with 25 in critical care and 14 on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 1,357 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 699 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s down from 712 on Tuesday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, there have been 46,943 negative test results out of 49,742. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,065 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 43 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 252, 99 and 365 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (8), Franklin (36), Hancock (11), Kennebec (128), Knox (20), Lincoln (20), Oxford (26), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (29), Somerset (21) Waldo (51) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another three cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,684,173 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 99,123 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

