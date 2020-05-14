Watch: Maine CDC to deliver 2 p.m. coronavirus press conference

• May 14, 2020 12:29 pm

Updated: May 14, 2020 1:58 pm

Another three Mainers have died as health officials reported 50 more cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in the state.

There have now been 1,565 cases across all of Maine’s counties since March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,515 on Wednesday.

Of those, 1,405 have been confirmed positive, while 160 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The statewide death toll stands at 69.

So far, 207 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while 958 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, leaving 538 active and likely cases in the state. That’s up from 506 on Wednesday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Additionally, 33,035 Mainers have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 778 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 34 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 109, 91 and 277 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (7), Franklin (31), Hancock (10), Kennebec (113), Knox (19), Lincoln (15), Oxford (17), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (25), Somerset (18) Waldo (50) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another two cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,393,890 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 84,239 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

