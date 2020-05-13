Watch: Maine CDC to deliver 2 p.m. coronavirus press conference

• May 13, 2020 11:53 am

Updated: May 13, 2020 1:59 pm

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials reported 38 more cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in the state.

There have now been 1,515 confirmed and likely coronavirus cases across all of Maine’s counties since March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,477 on Tuesday.

Of those, 1,372 have been confirmed positive, while 143 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The latest coronavirus death involved a resident from Cumberland County, bringing the statewide death toll to 66.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

So far, 204 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 41 people are currently hospitalized, with 20 in critical care and seven on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 943 Mainers have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 506 active and likely cases in the state. That’s up from 499 on Tuesday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Another 22,092 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 744 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 32 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 103, 90 and 269 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (6), Franklin (31), Hancock (10), Kennebec (112), Knox (19), Lincoln (15), Oxford (17), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (23), Somerset (18) Waldo (49) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another six cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,375,949 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 82,606 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Watch: The risks associated with reopening rural parts of the state