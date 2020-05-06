Watch: The Maine CDC’s 2 p.m. coronavirus briefing

• May 6, 2020 11:54 am

Updated: May 6, 2020 2:07 pm

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials confirmed 28 more cases of the new coronavirus in the state on Wednesday.

There have now been 1,254 confirmed and likely coronavirus cases across all of Maine’s counties, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,226 on Tuesday.

Of those, 1,174 have been confirmed positive, while 80 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The latest death involved a resident of York County, bringing the statewide death toll to 62.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

So far, 191 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 37 people are currently hospitalized, with 18 in critical care and 12 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, another 766 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 426 active and likely cases in the state. That’s up from 424 on Tuesday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Another 22,092 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 583 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 30 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 67, 87 and 230 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (6), Franklin (29), Hancock (10), Kennebec (106), Knox (17), Lincoln (14), Oxford (16), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (20), Somerset (17), Waldo (49) and Washington (2) counties.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 1,212,123 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 71,526 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Watch: The new way that Maine is classifying some COVID-19 cases