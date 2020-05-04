20 more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Maine

• May 4, 2020 12:38 pm

Updated: May 4, 2020 4:55 pm

Another 20 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Maine.

There have now been 1,205 confirmed and likely coronavirus cases across all of Maine’s counties, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah. That’s up from 1,185 on Sunday.

Of those, 1,136 have been confirmed positive, while 69 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 57.

So far, 186 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 37 people are currently hospitalized, with 18 in critical care and 11 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, another 720 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 428 active and likely cases in the state. That’s up from 422 on Sunday.

None of the new cases reported Monday is linked to a confirmed outbreak.

Known outbreaks at long-term care facilities include the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation (76 confirmed cases), Edgewood Manor in Farmington (14), Falmouth by the Sea (44), Maine Veterans’ Homes in Scarborough (55), Tall Pines Retirement and Healthcare Community (43) and The Cedars in Portland (15).

Outbreaks have also been detected at Hope House in Bangor (21 confirmed cases) and the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland (7), Shah said.

Tyson Foods in Portland reported 12 confirmed cases yesterday, but Shah said that of 96 results from universal testing, five had recently come back as positive. Those five cases are not included in today’s case total, but will be included tomorrow. The Maine CDC is awaiting more results from the facility, Shah said.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Another 19,546 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 558 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of deaths from the virus — 28 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 60, 85 and 219 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (5), Franklin (29), Hancock (10), Kennebec (105), Knox (16), Lincoln (13), Oxford (15), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (19), Somerset (17), Waldo (49) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another two cases were detected was not immediately available Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 1,172,670 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 68,387 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

