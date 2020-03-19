Bangor
March 19, 2020
Bangor Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Jackson Lab | Today's Paper
Bangor

March 19 live blog: Latest on coronavirus and Maine

Ted S. Warren | AP
Ted S. Warren | AP
In this March 13, 2020, file photo, a nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station, set up by the University of Washington Medical Center, holds a swab used to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car in Seattle.
By Lindsay Putnam, BDN Staff
Updated:

As of noon Wednesday, March 18, 30 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 12 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

— Have you been tested for the coronavirus? Share your story.

— Here are answers to questions from BDN readers about the new coronavirus

— Do you have questions about the coronavirus? Ask us here.

— Here’s what has been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

— Interactive map: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in each state


Christopher Burns
March 19, 202010:37 am

The Maine CDC was slowly filling vacancies after years of budget cuts when the coronavirus outbreak reached the United States earlier this year. The outbreak has thrust the agency into the spotlight and added to the workload of its 230 employees. Some are working “double and triple duty,” according to Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah. His agency plans to hire more public health nurses with part of an additional $1 million in funding from the governor’s supplemental budget, which passed the Legislature on Tuesday.

Read the full story here:

https://bangordailynews.com/2020/03/18/politics/maine-cdc-plans-to-keep-hiring-while-stretching-to-fight-the-coronavirus/


Christopher Burns
March 19, 202010:37 am

The Jackson Laboratory is starting to breed a rediscovered, specialized strain of mouse to help researchers find a vaccine for the deadly infectious disease. The Bar Harbor-based biomedical research lab that breeds mice for researchers across the globe this month began to breed a specially developed strain of research mouse that was last used more than a decade ago to study another coronavirus, SARS, that sickened more than 8,000 people worldwide and killed 700 in 2003.

Read the full story here:

https://bangordailynews.com/2020/03/18/news/hancock/maine-lab-starts-breeding-mice-for-coronavirus-vaccine/


Christopher Burns
March 19, 202010:36 am

As of Wednesday, the virus has sickened 7,038 people in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 97 deaths, the agency reports.


Christopher Burns
March 19, 202010:36 am

Penobscot County’s first case was confirmed Wednesday. That person had sought care at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s walk-in care center on Union Street in Bangor.

The virus has now been detected in at least seven of Maine’s 16 counties.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like