Bangor
March 17, 2020
Bangor Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Tom Brady | Today's Paper
Bangor

March 17 live blog: The latest on coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Steve Gauvin installs a lock on a door at the L. L. Bean flagship store, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Freeport, Maine. L. L. Bean is closing all its retail stores to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The flagship store, which is usually opens 24 hours a day, did not have locks on most of its doors.
By Lindsay Putnam, BDN Staff

As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, seven Maine residents have been confirmed positive and five others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

— Have you been tested for the coronavirus? Share your story.

— Here are answers to questions from BDN readers about the new coronavirus

— Do you have questions about the coronavirus? Ask us here.

— Here’s what has been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

— Interactive map: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in each state


Lindsay Putnam
March 17, 20209:50 am

Actor Idris Elba, who is well known for his role as Stringer Bell on HBO’s “The Wire,” was among those who have become infected in recent days.


Lindsay Putnam
March 17, 20209:50 am

Nationally, cases of infection have surged since Friday, when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,629 people in 46 states and the District of Columbia had been sickened by the virus. On Monday, the CDC reported that infections had risen to 3,487 in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while deaths have risen to 68, from 41 on Friday.


Lindsay Putnam
March 17, 20209:50 am

The U.S. surgeon general, Jerome Adams, on Monday made a dire prediction that the U.S. could be on track to see a number of infections rivaling Italy, which is among the hardest hit European nations. Two weeks ago, Italy had 1,700 cases of coronavirus and had reported 34 deaths. Now, Italy is reporting an estimated 25,000 cases and more than 1,800 deaths.


Lindsay Putnam
March 17, 20209:50 am

To help halt the spread of the coronavirus, the Maine court system has opted to vacate warrants for unpaid fines and fees and for failing to appear. State and federal jury trials in Maine have already been suspended.


Lindsay Putnam
March 17, 20209:50 am

The Bangor City Hall and other city offices will close to the public at the end of the day Tuesday. Portland’s City Hall has been closed since a city employee tested likely positive for the coronavirus last week.


Lindsay Putnam
March 17, 20209:50 am

Bangor schools have closed to the next two weeks, but Superintendent Betsy Webb said Monday that the closure could extend beyond that period. Still, any Bangor students can continue to get two free meals a day through the school system. Those will be made available through pick-up sites and delivery.


Lindsay Putnam
March 17, 20209:50 am

Bangor’s two hospitals — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph’s Hospital — are starting to delay some elective procedures and limit visits to patients as they try to make sure they have enough beds and resources to handle a possible influx of coronavirus cases. MaineHealth, a Portland-based health care system, also is suspending elective procedures and postponing other non-emergency visits throughout its network. That is expected to last through the end of day Friday.


Lindsay Putnam
March 17, 20209:49 am

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday closed the Canadian border to halt the spread of the coronavirus infection, but that includes exceptions for U.S. citizens. So that will likely not immediately impact Maine residents who travel across the border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said last week that it would implement stricter screening at border crossings for anyone displaying potential signs of illness.


Lindsay Putnam
March 17, 20209:49 am

On the stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 3,000 points Monday, its largest single day hit since 1987. That drop was fueled by growing concerns of slowing economy activity as businesses temporarily shutter and that the coronavirus could tip the global economy into a recession.


Lindsay Putnam
March 17, 20209:49 am

The effect of the virus continues to ripple through the economy, upending everyday life. Freeport-based L.L.Bean is temporarily closing its flagship store and all other U.S. retail locations. Gov. Janet Mills in a letter to the federal government seeking low-cost loans for businesses detailed the experience of 14 small businesses that have experienced “ substantial economic injury” from the coronavirus. Those businesses ranged from a maker of cat products to others relyi ng heavily on tourism. Even casinos in Bangor and Oxford have shuttered for the next two weeks as the virus spreads through the state.


Lindsay Putnam
March 17, 20209:49 am

It’s St. Patrick’s Day, but revelers will likely find few places to raise a glass in good health. Some bars and pubs have closed their doors for the next couple days. In Bangor, city officials have declared a state of emergency and placed a curfew on bars, restaurants and other public gathering places between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Portland set a stricter curfew, which is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday and then 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.


Lindsay Putnam
March 17, 20209:49 am

Good morning everyone, hope you’re staying safe and social distancing. We’ll be updating this live blog with the latest information about coronavirus throughout the day.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like