March 16 live blog: The latest on coronavirus and Maine

Updated:
As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, seven Maine residents have been confirmed positive and five others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.
— Have you been tested for the coronavirus? Share your story.
— Here are answers to questions from BDN readers about the new coronavirus
— Do you have questions about the coronavirus? Ask us here.
— Here’s what has been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus
— Interactive map: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in each state
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 20201:07 pm
With businesses, schools and colleges going into lockdown nationwide and in Maine, internet use from home is poised to increase dramatically in the coming days and weeks.
How will Maine’s broadband infrastructure, which lags in rural areas, handle the influx?
Internet use could jump 50 percent as more Mainers work from home amid virus outbreak
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202012:43 pm
Until further notice, visitors and seasonal residents will no longer be permitted to travel to the island of North Haven in an attempt to protect the community from the spread of the coronavirus.
Story here:
Maine island bans non-residents from visiting in an attempt to prevent COVID-19 outbreak
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202012:38 pm
A sign keeps people out of the Lunt Road entrance to OceanView at Falmouth on Monday. Two residents have tested positive for coronavirus. [Troy R. Bennett | BDN]
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202012:16 pm
As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maine keeps increasing, some of you may be wondering what it takes to be tested for the illness it causes, COVID-19. Here’s what you need to know:
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202012:12 pm
“New England Cancer Specialists closed its Kennebunk treatment center and advised more than 230 patients to watch for coronavirus symptoms after a person connected to the office tested positive for COVID-19,” reports Gillian Graham of the Portland Press Herald.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:59 am
There are now 12 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Maine, while another five have tested presumptive positive, state health officials said Monday.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:58 am
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:41 am
Shah, on how long COVID-19 can stay on surfaces: “The bottom line is that with this particular coronavirus…even if the virus is thought to live on a surface for a long period of time, the degree to which that virus can infect somebody is not yet known. It takes a lot for a virus to infect somebody. Not only does it have to be alive, it has to be pickedup by your hand, and then get into your body by touching your face, etc. And not only does the virus have to be alive, but it has to be viable. We are standing by to learn more about that.”
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:36 am
The close contacts of COVID-19 cases who have not tested positive for the disease require 14 days of quarantine, without any symptoms. Based on the guidelines, after that point someone can be released from the quarantine.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:36 am
Confirmed cases who are at home need to have no symptoms for a period of days, and receive 2 negative tests over a 24-hour period, before isolation can be broken, Shah says.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:35 am
Maine’s current hospitalization rate is in line with national data, Shah says.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:32 am
“Pregnant women are not at a differentially high risk than women who are not pregnant,” Shah says.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:27 am
“We are aware restaurants are slightly altering their business models, like shifting to takeout. We’re open to working with them to operationalize any of those.”
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:26 am
“Mills’ advice to avoid large gatherings adheres to restaurants as well.”
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:26 am
Food itself, the consumption of food, is not known to be a way that COVID-19 can be transmitted. There is a lot of research on things right now like food and surfaces. That’s based on analysis as of right now. — Shah
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:25 am
“Based on where we are right now and the demand we’ve seen, we will be ordering additional test kits from the US CDC.”
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:23 am
Someone who has come into contact with a known COVID-19 case should be tested if they develop symptoms and if they have been within 3 meters of the individual for at least 15 minutes.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:19 am
Right now there are approximately 100 individuals the Maine CDC has advised quarantine for. There are additional individuals that are under quarantine at the advice of their employer.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:17 am
“We must not suspend our kindness and caring of one another.”
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:17 am
“Also heed the advice of Janet Mills. Avoid large gatherings.”
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:16 am
“My request to everyone is to do 2 things right now: The first is to continue to take care of yourself. Continue to do all of the other things you would do right now to stay healthy. Eat a good diet, get a good night’s slepe, exercise when you can, spend time with your family.”
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:16 am
“We are continuing to see evidence of community transmission in Cumberland County. We anticipate community commission being detected across other counties in Maine in the near future,” Shah says.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:15 am
4 of the cases are close household contacts of 4 other individuals.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:15 am
Of the 17 cases, 2 of them are hospitalized.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:13 am
1,675 consult requests have been fielded. The Maine CDC website has been viewed more than 180,000 times in the past week.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:12 am
As of this morning, in total, there have been 764 negative test results received in Maine. That includes tests conducted in Maine state laboratory as well as commercial laboratories, and a laboratory affiliated with MaineHealth.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:12 am
“Behind all of these numbers is a person…and we ask everyone to ensure we treat them with kindness,” Shah says.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:11 am
One case in Androscoggin, 2 in Lincoln, 1 in Knox and 13 in Cumberland counties
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:11 am
It’s the first case in Knox County.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:10 am
New confirmed cases:
1 is a woman in her 60s in Cumberland County
1 is a woman in her 80s in Cumberland County
1 is a male in his 30s from Knox County
1 is a male in his 70s from Cumberland County
1 is a male in his 40s from Lincoln County
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202011:10 am
Total of positive and presumptive positive cases is now 17 overall, Nirav Shah of the Maine CDC says.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202010:46 am
Staying informed is important. But staying sane is important, too. Share your stories with us:
We want to hear how you’re staying sane and healthy during this outbreak
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202010:45 am
Mainers will wake up to more big changes Monday that include major disruptions to their daily lives.
Thousands of students normally in class will be at home as schools throughout the state — including in Bangor, Portland and Lewiston — postpone classes, many for at least two weeks. At least two dozen school districts or private schools have announced closures.
And those numbers will grow.
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202010:44 am
Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro is calling for a ban on reusable shopping bags, calling it a “temporary” measure to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The Republican mayor made the announcement in a Sunday Facebook post and planned to formally introduce the proposal on Monday during the first meeting of Waterville’s COVID-19 task force. COVID-19 is the official name for the new coronavirus.
Isgro was a vocal opponent of the November 2018 referendum to ban single-use plastic bags in the city.
Read the full story here:
Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro asks for ban on reusable bags to prevent coronavirus’ spread
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202010:44 am
Here’s the latest news: More than 100 Mainers are in quarantine or self-isolation due to the novel coronavirus as of Sunday night, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than 100 in quarantine or self-isolation due to coronavirus, Maine health officials say
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202010:42 am
How are you coping with this public health emergency? Have you been tested for COVID-19? Share your story. We will read every response and will not publish your name without your permission.
Share your story with us here:
Lindsay Putnam
March 16, 202010:40 am
Happy Monday, everyone. If you want a quick refresher on where things currently stand, read our morning update with the latest info that developed overnight and this morning:
Comments