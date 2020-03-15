State
March 15, 2020
State Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Maine Bicentennial | Today's Paper
State

March 15 live blog: The latest on coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
A sign directs patients with respiratory symptoms to a tent at the Central Maine Medical Center, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Lewiston, Maine. The hospital is using the tent to make preliminary test for patients with coronavirus symptoms.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff
Updated:

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, March 15, three Maine residents have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription

— Here are answers to questions from BDN readers about the new coronavirus

— Do you have questions about the coronavirus? Ask us here.

— Here’s what has been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

— Interactive map: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in each state


Natalie Williams
March 15, 20203:09 pm

Anthony Fauci says Americans must be prepared to hunker down more


Natalie Williams
March 15, 20202:20 pm


Natalie Williams
March 15, 20202:14 pm


Natalie Williams
March 15, 20202:12 pm

4 Maine ski areas to suspend operations Sunday in response to coronavirus spread


Natalie Williams
March 15, 20202:11 pm


Natalie Williams
March 15, 20202:10 pm

You can watch Ellsworth’s emergency meeting about the coronavirus here:


Natalie Williams
March 15, 20202:09 pm


Natalie Williams
March 15, 20202:08 pm


Natalie Williams
March 15, 20202:03 pm


Natalie Williams
March 15, 20201:47 pm

Update: It is not expected to be controversial in the Legislature. Greg Dugal, director of government affairs for Hospitality Maine, an advocacy group for the hotel and restaurant industry, said his group is “100 percent” supportive of the efforts as moves that will enable smaller firms to make payroll or allow employees to be paid during stoppages.

Janet Mills wants to allow Maine workers affected by coronavirus to collect unemployment


Dan MacLeod
March 15, 20201:44 pm

Maine’s Catholic schools are closing through “at least” March 29, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland. 
Here’s the list: 
 
All Saints School (St. John Campus/St. Mary Campus) in Bangor
Cheverus High School in Portland
Holy Cross School in South Portland 
Mount Merici Academy in Waterville
St. Brigid School in Portland
Saint Dominic Academy (Auburn Campus/Lewiston Campus) 
St. James School in Biddeford
St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick
St. John Regional Catholic School in Winslow 
St. Michael School in Augusta
St. Thomas School in Sanford.


Natalie Williams
March 15, 20201:36 pm

With no March Madness due to virus, fans go without anticipated brackets


Natalie Williams
March 15, 20201:16 pm

Here’s what we know about the cases in Maine in reverse chronological order, based on what officials have said about the people so far. 

Read it here:

What we know about the 3 Mainers who have tested positive for coronavirus


Natalie Williams
March 15, 20201:08 pm

New Hampshire to suspend legislature for a week due to virus


Natalie Williams
March 15, 202012:28 pm

But more importantly, here are answers to readers’ questions. Including why everyone is hoarding toilet paper. 

Why Mainers are hoarding toilet paper and other answers to BDN readers’ COVID-19 questions


Natalie Williams
March 15, 202012:28 pm

Do you have questions about the coronavirus? Ask us here: 

Do you have questions about the coronavirus? Ask us here.


Natalie Williams
March 15, 202012:15 pm

Bored today? Try these activities: 

Self-quarantined and stuck inside? Here are 5 things you can try.


Natalie Williams
March 15, 202011:48 am

First Arookstook County schools announce closures amid coronavirus concerns


Natalie Williams
March 15, 202011:27 am

Happy 200th birthday to Maine, but virus zaps the party


Natalie Williams
March 15, 202010:59 am

Janet Mills wants to allow Maine workers affected by coronavirus to collect unemployment


Natalie Williams
March 15, 202010:58 am

What we know about the 3 Mainers who have tested positive for coronavirus


Natalie Williams
March 15, 202010:37 am

How coronavirus could affect campaigns and voter registration in Maine


Natalie Williams
March 15, 202010:33 am

Good morning. Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine:

March 15 morning update: Latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Follow along today for all the updates on the virus outbreak in the state. 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like