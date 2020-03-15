March 15 live blog: The latest on coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• March 15, 2020 10:30 am

Updated: March 15, 2020 10:55 am

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, March 15, three Maine residents have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

— Here are answers to questions from BDN readers about the new coronavirus

— Do you have questions about the coronavirus? Ask us here.



— Here’s what has been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

— Interactive map: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in each state