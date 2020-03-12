Bangor
March 12, 2020
Bangor

March 12 live blog: The latest on coronavirus and Maine

Jessica Hill | AP
Jessica Hill | AP
In this Monday, March 2, 2020, file photo, microbiologist Xiugen Zhang runs a Polymerase Chain Reaction, or PCR, test at the Connecticut State Public Health Laboratory, in Rocky Hill, Conn. U.S. health officials say more and more public and private laboratories are now able to test for the new coronavirus.
By Lindsay Putnam, BDN Staff

As of noon Wednesday, March 11, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription

Here are answers to questions from BDN readers about the new coronavirus

— Do you have questions about the coronavirus? Ask us here.

— Here’s what has been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

— Interactive map: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in each state


Lindsay Putnam
March 12, 202012:03 pm

Happening live now:


Christopher Burns
March 12, 202012:02 pm

First Tom Hanks tests positive for the coronavirus, and now Justin Trudeau is under self-quarantine.


Christopher Burns
March 12, 202011:57 am


Christopher Burns
March 12, 202011:50 am

The ACLU of Maine has sent a letter to Gov. Janet Mills, the city managers of Maine’s 15 largest cities and the Maine Municipal Association to offer guidance for developing a response to the coronavirus outbreak while protecting Mainers’ civil liberties.

 

“We know this situation is unprecedented, and it will take many of us working together and utilizing our collective expertise to respond appropriately, effectively, and fairly,” Alison Beyea, executive director of the ACLU of Maine, wrote in the letter sent Wednesday night. “Together, we can help ensure a response that is ​scientifically justified and no more intrusive upon civil liberties than absolutely necessary.”


Christopher Burns
March 12, 202011:48 am

Fresh produce may be part of a healthy diet, but the coronavirus outbreak poses additional concerns to some grocery shoppers, the BDN’s Lori Valigra writes.

Here’s what you need to know about grocery shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

https://bangordailynews.com/2020/03/12/business/how-to-grocery-shop-during-the-coronavirus-outbreak/


Christopher Burns
March 12, 202011:46 am

A fake letter circulated around the Bates College campus on Wednesday claimed the college planned a “mandatory” coronavirus contamination to combat the growing global pandemic.

The letter claimed that students were to report to the campus’ dining hall, where they would receive an “active coronavirus injection.”

Read the story here:

https://bangordailynews.com/2020/03/12/news/lewiston-auburn/fake-letter-claimed-bates-college-planned-mass-forced-contamination-of-coronavirus/


Christopher Burns
March 12, 202011:44 am

University of Maine System schools will give partial refunds for room and board after administrators moved this week to hold classes remotely for the remainder of the semester amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Read the full story here:

https://bangordailynews.com/2020/03/12/news/bangor/umaine-system-to-partially-refund-students-for-room-and-board-amid-virus-outbreak/


Christopher Burns
March 12, 202011:43 am

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in the state, based on 65 tests. Health officials still await results on another 20 tests, according to information the Maine CDC posted online at 11:20 a.m.


Lindsay Putnam
March 12, 202011:35 am

Janet Mills will be delivering a press conference at noon. We will be live streaming it right here on our live blog. 


Lindsay Putnam
March 12, 202011:30 am

From BDN reporter Eesha Pendharkar:

I’m writing a story about how K-12 schools are handling COVID-19 differently than Maine’s public universities. “At this time there has been no announced nor anticipated school closures PreK- 12 in Maine,” said Kelli Deveaux, Director of Communications for the Maine Department of Education. All schools are monitoring the situation but will not switch to online-only learning without direct CDC guidance, she said.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

