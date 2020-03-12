March 12 live blog: The latest on coronavirus and Maine

Jessica Hill | AP Jessica Hill | AP

• March 12, 2020 11:28 am

As of noon Wednesday, March 11, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

