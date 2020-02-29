Tourney Time
March 01, 2020
Tourney Time

Recap: Maine high school basketball tournament, Feb. 29

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Hampden Academy's Bryce Lausier, left, goes to the hoop around York High School's Brady Cummins in the Maine Boys Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
BDN Sports
Updated:

It all comes down to this.

Sixteen teams will compete today with the hopes of taking home a gold ball.

Follow our live blog here all day long for the latest game scores, stories and photos.


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 202010:35 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 202010:35 pm

The Winthrop Ramblers are your Class C boys basketball state champions by virtue of a 51-41 victory over Dexter. 


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 202010:33 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 202010:33 pm

And coach Peter Murray puts in the subs for Dexter with his team down 10 and 46.9 to play


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 202010:27 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 202010:25 pm

2:58 left and Winthrop leads Dexter 45-35


Pete Warner
February 29, 202010:19 pm

Dexter having trouble scoring and Winthrop cashing in at the other end. Ramblers lead 41-32 with 4:43 remaining in the Class C state game


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 202010:11 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 202010:09 pm

Winthrop puts together a 9-0 run spanning 2:14 and takes a 34-29 lead over Dexter into the fourth quarter


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 202010:03 pm


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20209:56 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 20209:44 pm

The Ramblers have been their own worst enemy, committing 15 turnovers over the first 16 minutes. They had nine in the second period


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20209:43 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 20209:43 pm

Nathan Richards’ jumper at the buzzer sends Dexter into the locker room with a 20-18 halftime lead over Winthrop


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20209:30 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 20209:27 pm

Lots of big bodies out there in this one. Winthrop leads Dexter 11-9 after one quarter


Pete Warner
February 29, 20209:15 pm

Dexter and Winthrop up in the Class C boys state final


Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20209:12 pm

Central Aroostook High School players celebrate with the gold ball after winning the Maine Class C Girls championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20208:47 pm

Central Aroostook girls shock Winthrop for 1st state title since 1982


Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:40 pm

It is the Panthers’ first state championship since 1982


Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:39 pm

Central Aroostook wins the Class C girls state title, beating Winthrop 67-61


Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:38 pm

Winthrop calls timeout trailing 67-61 but this one is over. 


Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:35 pm

10.9 seconds left, Central Aroostook calls timeout up 66-59


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20208:33 pm


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20208:30 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:27 pm

Kena Souza for 3, cutting Central Aroostook’s lead to 64-59. Now 1:53 left


Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:20 pm

Tremendous offensive balance by these two teams


Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:19 pm

Maci Beals is back in the game for the Panthers, four fouls and all, with the game on the line


Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:19 pm

5:15 to play, Central Aroostook girls lead Winthrop 55-51


Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:11 pm

Maci Beals will begin the quarter on the bench for CA


Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:10 pm

Central Aroostook finally gets a couple of baskets and a few stops and the Panthers lead Winthrop 46-44 heading to the fourth quarter


Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:05 pm

Panthers trying to ride out the storm with point guard Maci Beals on the bench with four fouls


Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:05 pm

Winthrop has put together a 14-2 run in the third quarter and leads Central Aroostook 42-40. 2:00 left


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20207:54 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:54 pm

Bre Bradbury back in for CA after sitting a good portion of the first half with two fouls


Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20207:52 pm

Winthrop High School’s Aaliyah WilsonFalcone (left) and Central Aroostook High School’s Kira Fitzherbert both vie for a rebound in the Maine Class C Girls championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.


Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20207:50 pm

Winthrop High School’s Jillian Schemlzer guards Central Aroostook High School’s Maci Beals as she looks to the hoop in the Maine Class C Girls championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.


Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:45 pm

Central Aroostook shooting almost 50 percent (13-for-28), while Winthrop is 10-for-36


Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:44 pm

Madison Forgue with 8 points for Winthrop. Kena Souza has 7


Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:43 pm

Maci Beals has 12 points for the Panthers and Liberty Fulton has nine on three 3’s


Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:42 pm

Halftime arrives here in Augusta, where Central Aroostook leads home crowd favorite Winthrop 35-25


Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:37 pm

Liberty Fulton with two 3-pointers as Central Aroostook stretches its lead to 29-19 with 2:52 left in the half


Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:33 pm

Beals helps Central Aroostook forge an 11-point lead, but Winthrop attacks the hoop off the dribble twice and is back within 21-15 with 4:57 left in the half


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20207:28 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:27 pm

There were a dozen fouls in the period and WInthrop’s press did pay some dividends.


Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:27 pm

Maci Beals hits a 3 with 3 seconds left in the quarter, Central Aroostook leads 16-8 over Winthrop


Pete Warner
February 29, 20206:56 pm

The game will be a treat for CAHS sixth player Liberty Fulton, who was home with the flu as her teammates won the North championship a week ago tonight


Pete Warner
February 29, 20206:54 pm

Two games left this season in Augusta, both in Class C. The girls game pits Central Aroostook of Mars Hill against Winthrop


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20205:03 pm

Hampden Academy surges late to beat York for Class A boys crown


Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20205:03 pm

Hampden Academy team members celebrate with the gold ball after winning the Maine Boys Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. 


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20204:47 pm

Hampden makes 17 of 21 fourth-quarter free throws to defeat York 65-56 and win its first state championship since 2015.


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20204:33 pm

Forest Hills boys beat Machias, defend Class D state title


Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20204:25 pm

Forest Hills beats Machias 69-53 and sets D state championship record with 11 3-pointers


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20204:17 pm

Hampden increases its run to 16-1 and leads York 42-37 with 5:53 to go.


Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20204:17 pm

York High School’s Brady Cummins takes in to the hoop over Hampden Academy’s Brandon Cole in the Maine Class A Boys championship basketball game at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday.


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20204:12 pm

Hampden scores last eight points of 3Q to get within 36-33. York’s Cummins out with lower left leg injury. Trying to shake it off on the bench.


Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20204:07 pm

Forest Hills leading 57-40 in fourtyh


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20204:04 pm

York with a 7-0 run to take a 32-25 lead with 3:29 left 3Q.


Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20203:58 pm

Forest Hills 43-34 over Machias with 1:59 left in third in D boys final


Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20203:54 pm

Forest Hills leading 37-30 with 4:45 left in third period vs. Machias in D boys final


Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20203:53 pm

Hampden Academy’s T. J. Henaghen (left) goes to the hoop over York High School’s Riley Linn in the Maine Boys Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20203:46 pm

Half, York 24, Hampden 19. Cummins 11 points for York.


Pete Warner
February 29, 20203:45 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 20203:45 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 20203:45 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 20203:45 pm


Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20203:43 pm

Forest Hills leading Machias boys 32-24 at the half. Mason Desjardins has 14 points while Parker Desjardins and Hunter Cuddy have nine each. Forest Hills has seven 3-pointers. Shane Feeney has seven points for Machias with Kyle Anderson and Kashman Feeney adding six each


Pete Warner
February 29, 20203:43 pm

Halftime in Augusta, Machias generates some momentum but trails Forest Hills 32-24


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20203:40 pm

York with an 8-3 run to build a 22-15 lead with 3:37 left in the first half. Hampden struggling from the field.


Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20203:33 pm

Forest Hills boys leading 32-17 with 2:10 left in half


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20203:31 pm

York leads Hampden 14-10 after the first quarter.


Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20203:21 pm

Forest Hills has six 3-pointers and 18-10 lead on Machias boys after one


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20203:08 pm

Hampden, York boys set to battle for A boys title.


Pete Warner
February 29, 20203:02 pm

Ashland takes the Class D boys sportsmanship banner


Pete Warner
February 29, 20203:01 pm

The Washington Academy girls take home the MPA Class C North sportsmanship award


Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20202:55 pm

More game photos… Top: Hampden Academy’s Camryn Neal passes the ball. Middle: Hampden Academy’s Samantha Bellerose (left) and Marshwood High School’s Rori Coomey fight for the ball. Bottom: Hampden Academy’s Isabelle McLaughlin dribbles around Marshwood High School’s Rori Coomey.


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20202:48 pm

Casey Perry 14 points and 15 rebounds for Marshwood.


Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20202:48 pm

Marshwood High School players celebrates at the buzzer as they win the Maine Girls Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20202:35 pm

Marshwood wins first girls basketball state title, 42-32 over Hampden.


Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20202:35 pm

Greenville girls upset Southern Aroostook 42-38 in Class D girls final. Halle Pelletier has 23 points for Greenville along with nine rebounds.


Pete Warner
February 29, 20202:34 pm

Greenville is your Class D girls champ, beating Southern Aroostook 42-38


Pete Warner
February 29, 20202:33 pm

Greenville is your Class D girls champ, beating Southern Aroostook 42-38


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20202:23 pm

Angelina Bisson a 3-pointer and a drive as Marshwood extends lead to 37-28, 5 minutes left, 4Q


Pete Warner
February 29, 20202:20 pm

1:03 to play in Augusta, Greenville leads Southern Aroostook 38-36. Warriors  have the ball


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20202:16 pm

Marshwood takes a 32-27 lead into the fourth quarter after a late 3 by Angelina Bisson.


Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20202:13 pm

Southern Aroostook leads 32-31 with 4:21 left


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20202:08 pm

Marshwood six straight points to open a physical third quarter, the Hawks up 29-23 with 4:04 left 3Q.


Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20202:06 pm

SA leads Greenville 32-27 after three


Pete Warner
February 29, 20202:00 pm

Greenville is getting the ball inside to Halle Pelletier. The Lakers lead 27-26 with 2:19 left in the third quarter


Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:59 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:59 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:59 pm


Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:58 pm


Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20201:54 pm

Hampden Academy’s Camryn Neal sinks a jump shot while guarded by Marshwood High School’s Kayla Goodwin in the Maine Girls Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.


Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20201:51 pm

Marshwood High School’s Rori Coomey grabs a rebound in front of Hampden Academy’s Alydia Brillant in the Maine Girls Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20201:49 pm

Marshwood works the inside to outscore Hampden 18-9 in the second quarter, with a buzzer-beating jumper by Rori Coomey tying the game at 23-23 at intermission.


Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20201:49 pm

Hampden Academy’s Amelia McLaughlin (right) dribbles around Marshwood High School’s Angelina Bisson in the Maine Girls Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.


Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20201:44 pm

Southern Aroostook leading 22-21 at the half. Maddie Russell has six points for SA and Makelyn Porter has five. Porter didn’t play second quarter with two fouls and Kacy Daggett missed last 5:44 with three fouls. Halle Pelletier has 12 for Greenville.


Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20201:31 pm

Southern Aroostook leading Greenville girls 17-15 with 5:44 left in first half


Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:31 pm

Kacey Daggett picks up her third foul for Southern Aroostook with Makaelyn Porter already sitting with two. Warriors up 17-15 with 5:44 left in the first half


Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:29 pm

Early second quarter, Southern Aroostook girls lead Greenville 15-13


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20201:29 pm

Hampden with four 3-pointers from four different players to lead Marshwood 14-5 at the end of the first quarter.


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20201:24 pm

Three-pointers by Emma Haskell and Camryn Neal give Hampden an 11-1 lead with 1:49 left, 1Q. Marshwood 0-11 from the field.


Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20201:12 pm

Here’s the schedule for all of today’s state championship games:

Saturday’s schedule for the Maine high school basketball tournament


Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:06 pm

For Class A boys, Erskine Academy is the recipient


Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:04 pm

For Class D North girls, the winner is Easton


Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:04 pm

MPA Sportsmanship Awards being presented here in Augusta


Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:04 pm

In Portland, the Class A girls kick off the day with Hampden Academy facing Marshwood


Ernie Clark
February 29, 20201:02 pm

Upcoming at 1:05 p.m., Class A girls state final: Hampden vs. Marshwood.


Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:01 pm

Greenville’s motto, judging from their warm-up t-shirts, is “Finish.” 


Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:00 pm

North winner Southern Aroostook is the defending state champ, while South champion Greenville is back in the state game for the second straight year


Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:00 pm

We have reached the final day of the Maine high school basketball tournaments. Here in Augusta, it’s basically two northern Maine schools vying for the Class D title


Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 202012:30 pm

On the job at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland where the Hampden Academy Broncos are set to take on the Marshwood Hawks in the State Girls Class A basketball championship game. Stay tuned for updates.

