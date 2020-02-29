Recap: Maine high school basketball tournament, Feb. 29

Updated:
It all comes down to this.
Sixteen teams will compete today with the hopes of taking home a gold ball.
Follow our live blog here all day long for the latest game scores, stories and photos.
Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 202010:35 pm
FINAL: TA’s shot doesn’t fall and Edward Little wins the Class AA State Championship, 54-53. Heartbreaker
— Thornton Academy Athletics (@TATrojanSports) March 1, 2020
Pete Warner
February 29, 202010:35 pm
The Winthrop Ramblers are your Class C boys basketball state champions by virtue of a 51-41 victory over Dexter.
Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 202010:33 pm
Here we go. TA down 54-53 with the ball and 7.5 left. Timeout Trojans
— Thornton Academy Athletics (@TATrojanSports) March 1, 2020
Pete Warner
February 29, 202010:33 pm
And coach Peter Murray puts in the subs for Dexter with his team down 10 and 46.9 to play
Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 202010:27 pm
51-51 with 1:55 left. Crazy finish ahead
— Thornton Academy Athletics (@TATrojanSports) March 1, 2020
Pete Warner
February 29, 202010:25 pm
2:58 left and Winthrop leads Dexter 45-35
Pete Warner
February 29, 202010:19 pm
Dexter having trouble scoring and Winthrop cashing in at the other end. Ramblers lead 41-32 with 4:43 remaining in the Class C state game
Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 202010:11 pm
EL with another late bucket and they lead 42-39 at the end of three. TA needs to rally
— Thornton Academy Athletics (@TATrojanSports) March 1, 2020
Pete Warner
February 29, 202010:09 pm
Winthrop puts together a 9-0 run spanning 2:14 and takes a 34-29 lead over Dexter into the fourth quarter
Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 202010:03 pm
Colby Lands ans Austin Brown putting on a three point clinic. 38-34 TA with 4:22 left in the third
— Thornton Academy Athletics (@TATrojanSports) March 1, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20209:56 pm
EL 25
TA 28
H
AA BOYS
CHAMPIONSHIP
— Travis Lee (@TLee_WMTW) March 1, 2020
Pete Warner
February 29, 20209:44 pm
The Ramblers have been their own worst enemy, committing 15 turnovers over the first 16 minutes. They had nine in the second period
Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20209:43 pm
TA leads 23-17 halfway through the second quarter
— Thornton Academy Athletics (@TATrojanSports) March 1, 2020
Pete Warner
February 29, 20209:43 pm
Nathan Richards’ jumper at the buzzer sends Dexter into the locker room with a 20-18 halftime lead over Winthrop
Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20209:30 pm
EL hits a three at the buzzer and after one quarter, TA leads, 15-12
— Thornton Academy Athletics (@TATrojanSports) March 1, 2020
Pete Warner
February 29, 20209:27 pm
Lots of big bodies out there in this one. Winthrop leads Dexter 11-9 after one quarter
Pete Warner
February 29, 20209:15 pm
Dexter and Winthrop up in the Class C boys state final
Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20209:12 pm
Central Aroostook High School players celebrate with the gold ball after winning the Maine Class C Girls championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.
Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20208:47 pm
Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:40 pm
It is the Panthers’ first state championship since 1982
Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:39 pm
Central Aroostook wins the Class C girls state title, beating Winthrop 67-61
Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:38 pm
Winthrop calls timeout trailing 67-61 but this one is over.
Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:35 pm
10.9 seconds left, Central Aroostook calls timeout up 66-59
Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20208:33 pm
Oxford Hills repeats as Class AA champion, beating South Portland, 49-38. Congratulations to a fabulous Vikings team and congratulations to the Red Riots on their best season in 34 years.#VarsityMaine
— Michael Hoffer (@foresports) March 1, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20208:30 pm
44-38 Oxford Hills 48.2 seconds left #VarsityMaine #mesports
— Randy Whitehouse (@RAWmaterial33) March 1, 2020
Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:27 pm
Kena Souza for 3, cutting Central Aroostook’s lead to 64-59. Now 1:53 left
Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:20 pm
Tremendous offensive balance by these two teams
Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:19 pm
Maci Beals is back in the game for the Panthers, four fouls and all, with the game on the line
Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:19 pm
5:15 to play, Central Aroostook girls lead Winthrop 55-51
Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:11 pm
Maci Beals will begin the quarter on the bench for CA
Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:10 pm
Central Aroostook finally gets a couple of baskets and a few stops and the Panthers lead Winthrop 46-44 heading to the fourth quarter
Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:05 pm
Panthers trying to ride out the storm with point guard Maci Beals on the bench with four fouls
Pete Warner
February 29, 20208:05 pm
Winthrop has put together a 14-2 run in the third quarter and leads Central Aroostook 42-40. 2:00 left
Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20207:54 pm
Oxford Hills leads South Portland at the half 27-24! @oxford_hills @SPREDRIOTS pic.twitter.com/CIevIGCF3O
— Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) March 1, 2020
Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:54 pm
Bre Bradbury back in for CA after sitting a good portion of the first half with two fouls
Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20207:52 pm
Winthrop High School’s Aaliyah WilsonFalcone (left) and Central Aroostook High School’s Kira Fitzherbert both vie for a rebound in the Maine Class C Girls championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.
Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20207:50 pm
Winthrop High School’s Jillian Schemlzer guards Central Aroostook High School’s Maci Beals as she looks to the hoop in the Maine Class C Girls championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.
Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:45 pm
Central Aroostook shooting almost 50 percent (13-for-28), while Winthrop is 10-for-36
Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:44 pm
Madison Forgue with 8 points for Winthrop. Kena Souza has 7
Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:43 pm
Maci Beals has 12 points for the Panthers and Liberty Fulton has nine on three 3’s
Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:42 pm
Halftime arrives here in Augusta, where Central Aroostook leads home crowd favorite Winthrop 35-25
Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:37 pm
Liberty Fulton with two 3-pointers as Central Aroostook stretches its lead to 29-19 with 2:52 left in the half
Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:33 pm
Beals helps Central Aroostook forge an 11-point lead, but Winthrop attacks the hoop off the dribble twice and is back within 21-15 with 4:57 left in the half
Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20207:28 pm
2:55 left first Class AA GBB title game: @SPREDRIOTS 10, @oxford_hills 7. Game being played at a frenetic pace. #VarsityMaine
— Mike Lowe (@MikeLowePPH) March 1, 2020
Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:27 pm
There were a dozen fouls in the period and WInthrop’s press did pay some dividends.
Pete Warner
February 29, 20207:27 pm
Maci Beals hits a 3 with 3 seconds left in the quarter, Central Aroostook leads 16-8 over Winthrop
Pete Warner
February 29, 20206:56 pm
The game will be a treat for CAHS sixth player Liberty Fulton, who was home with the flu as her teammates won the North championship a week ago tonight
Pete Warner
February 29, 20206:54 pm
Two games left this season in Augusta, both in Class C. The girls game pits Central Aroostook of Mars Hill against Winthrop
Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20205:03 pm
Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20205:03 pm
Hampden Academy team members celebrate with the gold ball after winning the Maine Boys Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20204:47 pm
Hampden makes 17 of 21 fourth-quarter free throws to defeat York 65-56 and win its first state championship since 2015.
Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20204:25 pm
Forest Hills beats Machias 69-53 and sets D state championship record with 11 3-pointers
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20204:17 pm
Hampden increases its run to 16-1 and leads York 42-37 with 5:53 to go.
Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20204:17 pm
York High School’s Brady Cummins takes in to the hoop over Hampden Academy’s Brandon Cole in the Maine Class A Boys championship basketball game at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday.
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20204:12 pm
Hampden scores last eight points of 3Q to get within 36-33. York’s Cummins out with lower left leg injury. Trying to shake it off on the bench.
Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20204:07 pm
Forest Hills leading 57-40 in fourtyh
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20204:04 pm
York with a 7-0 run to take a 32-25 lead with 3:29 left 3Q.
Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20203:58 pm
Forest Hills 43-34 over Machias with 1:59 left in third in D boys final
Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20203:54 pm
Forest Hills leading 37-30 with 4:45 left in third period vs. Machias in D boys final
Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20203:53 pm
Hampden Academy’s T. J. Henaghen (left) goes to the hoop over York High School’s Riley Linn in the Maine Boys Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20203:46 pm
Half, York 24, Hampden 19. Cummins 11 points for York.
Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20203:43 pm
Forest Hills leading Machias boys 32-24 at the half. Mason Desjardins has 14 points while Parker Desjardins and Hunter Cuddy have nine each. Forest Hills has seven 3-pointers. Shane Feeney has seven points for Machias with Kyle Anderson and Kashman Feeney adding six each
Pete Warner
February 29, 20203:43 pm
Halftime in Augusta, Machias generates some momentum but trails Forest Hills 32-24
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20203:40 pm
York with an 8-3 run to build a 22-15 lead with 3:37 left in the first half. Hampden struggling from the field.
Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20203:33 pm
Forest Hills boys leading 32-17 with 2:10 left in half
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20203:31 pm
York leads Hampden 14-10 after the first quarter.
Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20203:21 pm
Forest Hills has six 3-pointers and 18-10 lead on Machias boys after one
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20203:08 pm
Hampden, York boys set to battle for A boys title.
Pete Warner
February 29, 20203:02 pm
Ashland takes the Class D boys sportsmanship banner
Pete Warner
February 29, 20203:01 pm
The Washington Academy girls take home the MPA Class C North sportsmanship award
Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20202:55 pm
More game photos… Top: Hampden Academy’s Camryn Neal passes the ball. Middle: Hampden Academy’s Samantha Bellerose (left) and Marshwood High School’s Rori Coomey fight for the ball. Bottom: Hampden Academy’s Isabelle McLaughlin dribbles around Marshwood High School’s Rori Coomey.
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20202:48 pm
Casey Perry 14 points and 15 rebounds for Marshwood.
Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20202:48 pm
Marshwood High School players celebrates at the buzzer as they win the Maine Girls Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20202:35 pm
Marshwood wins first girls basketball state title, 42-32 over Hampden.
Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20202:35 pm
Greenville girls upset Southern Aroostook 42-38 in Class D girls final. Halle Pelletier has 23 points for Greenville along with nine rebounds.
Pete Warner
Greenville is your Class D girls champ, beating Southern Aroostook 42-38
Pete Warner
February 29, 20202:33 pm
Greenville is your Class D girls champ, beating Southern Aroostook 42-38
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20202:23 pm
Angelina Bisson a 3-pointer and a drive as Marshwood extends lead to 37-28, 5 minutes left, 4Q
Pete Warner
February 29, 20202:20 pm
1:03 to play in Augusta, Greenville leads Southern Aroostook 38-36. Warriors have the ball
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20202:16 pm
Marshwood takes a 32-27 lead into the fourth quarter after a late 3 by Angelina Bisson.
Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20202:13 pm
Southern Aroostook leads 32-31 with 4:21 left
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20202:08 pm
Marshwood six straight points to open a physical third quarter, the Hawks up 29-23 with 4:04 left 3Q.
Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20202:06 pm
SA leads Greenville 32-27 after three
Pete Warner
February 29, 20202:00 pm
Greenville is getting the ball inside to Halle Pelletier. The Lakers lead 27-26 with 2:19 left in the third quarter
Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20201:54 pm
Hampden Academy’s Camryn Neal sinks a jump shot while guarded by Marshwood High School’s Kayla Goodwin in the Maine Girls Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20201:51 pm
Marshwood High School’s Rori Coomey grabs a rebound in front of Hampden Academy’s Alydia Brillant in the Maine Girls Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20201:49 pm
Marshwood works the inside to outscore Hampden 18-9 in the second quarter, with a buzzer-beating jumper by Rori Coomey tying the game at 23-23 at intermission.
Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 20201:49 pm
Hampden Academy’s Amelia McLaughlin (right) dribbles around Marshwood High School’s Angelina Bisson in the Maine Girls Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20201:44 pm
Southern Aroostook leading 22-21 at the half. Maddie Russell has six points for SA and Makelyn Porter has five. Porter didn’t play second quarter with two fouls and Kacy Daggett missed last 5:44 with three fouls. Halle Pelletier has 12 for Greenville.
Larry Mahoney
February 29, 20201:31 pm
Southern Aroostook leading Greenville girls 17-15 with 5:44 left in first half
Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:31 pm
Kacey Daggett picks up her third foul for Southern Aroostook with Makaelyn Porter already sitting with two. Warriors up 17-15 with 5:44 left in the first half
Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:29 pm
Early second quarter, Southern Aroostook girls lead Greenville 15-13
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20201:29 pm
Hampden with four 3-pointers from four different players to lead Marshwood 14-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20201:24 pm
Three-pointers by Emma Haskell and Camryn Neal give Hampden an 11-1 lead with 1:49 left, 1Q. Marshwood 0-11 from the field.
Lindsay Putnam
February 29, 20201:12 pm
Here’s the schedule for all of today’s state championship games:
Saturday’s schedule for the Maine high school basketball tournament
Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:06 pm
For Class A boys, Erskine Academy is the recipient
Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:04 pm
For Class D North girls, the winner is Easton
Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:04 pm
MPA Sportsmanship Awards being presented here in Augusta
Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:04 pm
In Portland, the Class A girls kick off the day with Hampden Academy facing Marshwood
Ernie Clark
February 29, 20201:02 pm
Upcoming at 1:05 p.m., Class A girls state final: Hampden vs. Marshwood.
Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:01 pm
Greenville’s motto, judging from their warm-up t-shirts, is “Finish.”
Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:00 pm
North winner Southern Aroostook is the defending state champ, while South champion Greenville is back in the state game for the second straight year
Pete Warner
February 29, 20201:00 pm
We have reached the final day of the Maine high school basketball tournaments. Here in Augusta, it’s basically two northern Maine schools vying for the Class D title
Troy R. Bennett
February 29, 202012:30 pm
On the job at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland where the Hampden Academy Broncos are set to take on the Marshwood Hawks in the State Girls Class A basketball championship game. Stay tuned for updates.
