Tourney Time
February 22, 2020
Live blog: 14 regional champions will be crowned today

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Central Aroostook's Brayden Bradbury fouls George Stevens Academy's Cadon Matson to save a layup in the closing seconds of regulation in Friday night's Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Welcome to Day 11 of the Maine high school basketball tournament.

Teams will face off today to capture the regional crowns and a chance to compete for a state championship next weekend.

Stay tuned here for the latest game scores and stories.


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 20209:39 am

Southern Aroostook takes 21-14 lead into intermission


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 20209:33 am

We have a clean-up-the-court delay. 5 minutes


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 20209:32 am

Southern Aroostook leading Deer Isle-Stonington 17-11 with 3:15 left in the half. Neither team has scored a basket in second quarter


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 20209:23 am

Southern Aroostook leading Deer Isle-Stonington girls 14-10 with 6:30 left in first half


Hailey Bryant
February 22, 20209:22 am

Southern Aroostook leads 13-10 over Deer Isle-Stonington in the first quarter.

