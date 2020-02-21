Live blog: 12 teams compete today for tourney regional titles
BDN Sports •
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
The Easton bench erupts in jubilation after beating Deer Isle-Stonington Thursday evening in a Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Updated:
Welcome to Day 10 of the Maine high school basketball tournament!
While one class finishes up the final semifinals of the tourney, six teams will be crowned regional champions and move on to the state finals.
Follow along here for the latest game scores, stories and more.
...
Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.
Comments