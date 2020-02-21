Tourney Time
February 21, 2020
Tourney Time

Live blog: 12 teams compete today for tourney regional titles

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
The Easton bench erupts in jubilation after beating Deer Isle-Stonington Thursday evening in a Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
BDN Sports
Updated:

Welcome to Day 10 of the Maine high school basketball tournament!

While one class finishes up the final semifinals of the tourney, six teams will be crowned regional champions and move on to the state finals.

Follow along here for the latest game scores, stories and more.


Hailey Bryant
February 21, 20203:30 pm

Central Aroostook girls upset Dexter in Class C North final


Pete Warner
February 21, 20203:25 pm

Up next in Bangor it’s No. 1 Stearns against unbeaten No. 4 seed Calais. This should be a good one!


Hailey Bryant
February 21, 20203:19 pm

Wells girls win against Yarmouth in Class B South girls finals


Larry Mahoney
February 21, 20203:15 pm

Central Aroostook wins 35-32


Pete Warner
February 21, 20203:13 pm

Then a 5-second call out of bounds gives the ball back to Dexter in the frontcourt down three, 6.1 to play


Pete Warner
February 21, 20203:13 pm

Central Aroostook runs a clever inbounds play for a layup. Leads Dexter 35-32 with the ball and 6.1 seconds left.


Hailey Bryant
February 21, 20203:10 pm

Driving to the basket is Dexter’s Peyton Grant, right, while defended by Central Aroostook’s Maci Beals during Friday’s Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times


Pete Warner
February 21, 20203:10 pm

33.1 seconds left. Central Aroostook has a 33-32 lead and the ball. Dexter needs to foul three more times to even put the Panthers at the foul line for the bonus


Hailey Bryant
February 21, 20203:07 pm

Wells leads 36-32 with two minutes remaining.


Larry Mahoney
February 21, 20203:07 pm

Dexter leading Central Aroostook 32-31 with 1:36 left. CA has the ball


Pete Warner
February 21, 20203:06 pm

Dexter girls had the lead and the ball and Central Aroostook was content to let the Tigers run the clock for a while. Then Dexter turned it over. 1:36 to play, Dexter 32, CAHS 31


Hailey Bryant
February 21, 20203:03 pm

Wells leads 34-25 with 4 and a half minutes left.


Hailey Bryant
February 21, 20202:58 pm

Wells leading 30-23 against Yarmouth with 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter.


Larry Mahoney
February 21, 20202:58 pm

Central Aroostook leading Dexter 29-28 with 5:58 to go


Hailey Bryant
February 21, 20202:55 pm

Yarmouth trails behind Wells 25-21 at the end of the third quarter.


Larry Mahoney
February 21, 20202:54 pm

Central Aroostook leading Dexter 29-26 after three


Hailey Bryant
February 21, 20202:48 pm

Wells leads 25-20 against Yarmouth in the third quarter.


Hailey Bryant
February 21, 20202:45 pm

Wells is leading 24-20 at the beginning of the second half.


Larry Mahoney
February 21, 20202:41 pm

Central Aroostook girls have biggest lead at 24-18 over Dexter with 6:52 left in third


Larry Mahoney
February 21, 20202:39 pm

Central Aroostook by one over Dexter at the half


Hailey Bryant
February 21, 20202:29 pm

At the half, No. 3 Wells leads No. 5 Yarmouth 22-15 in the Class B South girls final.


Hailey Bryant
February 21, 20202:23 pm

At the end of the first quarter, Central Aroostook leads Dexter 10-9 in the Class C girls semifinals.


Hailey Bryant
February 21, 20202:18 pm


Hailey Bryant
February 21, 20202:17 pm

At the end of the first quarter, Wells leads Yarmouth 15-7 in Class B South girls regional final.

