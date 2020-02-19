Live blog: Maine high school basketball tournament, Feb. 19

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 19, 2020 9:20 am

Related Stories 2020 Maine high school basketball tournament brackets

Welcome to Day 8 of the Maine high school basketball tournament!

Today includes the last day of quarterfinal action, while many divisions will move on to the semifinals in hopes of clinching a spot in the regional finals.

Stay tuned here today for the latest game scores, stories and more throughout the day.