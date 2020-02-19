Tourney Time
February 19, 2020
Tourney Time Latest News | Walmart Tax Break | Bangor Metro | Dog Sledding | Today's Paper
Tourney Time

Live blog: Maine high school basketball tournament, Feb. 19

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Laney Harding, left, of Penobscot Valley hauls down a rebound as Calais' Sage Phillips defends during Tuesday night's Class C North girls quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
BDN Sports

Welcome to Day 8 of the Maine high school basketball tournament!

Today includes the last day of quarterfinal action, while many divisions will move on to the semifinals in hopes of clinching a spot in the regional finals.

Stay tuned here today for the latest game scores, stories and more throughout the day.


Joseph Cyr
February 19, 20209:28 am

Boys Class C North Quarterfinal: No. 3 Fort Kent (16-3) vs. No. 6 Mattanawcook (10-9) coming up at 9:30 a.m. from the Cross Center. Two final quarterfinal games this morning then its on to the semifinals.


Lindsay Putnam
February 19, 20209:22 am

Another day, another round of the high school tournament. Here’s a look at today’s full schedule:

Wednesday’s schedule for the Maine high school basketball tournament

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like