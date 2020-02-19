Tourney Time Live blog: Maine high school basketball tournament, Feb. 19 Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Laney Harding, left, of Penobscot Valley hauls down a rebound as Calais' Sage Phillips defends during Tuesday night's Class C North girls quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center. BDN Sports • February 19, 2020 9:20 am Related Stories 2020 Maine high school basketball tournament brackets Welcome to Day 8 of the Maine high school basketball tournament! Today includes the last day of quarterfinal action, while many divisions will move on to the semifinals in hopes of clinching a spot in the regional finals. Stay tuned here today for the latest game scores, stories and more throughout the day. Joseph Cyr February 19, 20209:28 am Boys Class C North Quarterfinal: No. 3 Fort Kent (16-3) vs. No. 6 Mattanawcook (10-9) coming up at 9:30 a.m. from the Cross Center. Two final quarterfinal games this morning then its on to the semifinals. Lindsay Putnam February 19, 20209:22 am Another day, another round of the high school tournament. Here’s a look at today’s full schedule: Wednesday’s schedule for the Maine high school basketball tournament ... Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories. Comments
