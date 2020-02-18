Tourney Time
February 18, 2020
Tourney Time
Tourney Time

Live blog: Dexter, Narraguagus girls face off in C North quarterfinals

Natalie Williams | BDN
Ashland guard Mia Carney looks for an open player during the Class D North girls basketball quarterfinal game against Southern Aroostook at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 17.
BDN Sports
Updated:

Welcome to Day 7 of the Maine high school basketball tournament!

The tourney continues today with quarterfinal matches, as well as our first semifinal games of the year in Class B South.

Stay tuned here all day long for the latest game scores, stories and more.


Pete Warner
February 18, 202011:17 am

Shaky start for Narraguagus with three turnovers on its first three possessions. Dexter leads 3-0, 90 seconds in


Lindsay Putnam
February 18, 202011:12 am

Central Aroostook girls outlast Fort Fairfield in C North quarterfinal


Lindsay Putnam
February 18, 202011:10 am


Pete Warner
February 18, 202011:10 am

Dexter has rattled off 10 straight wins since starting the season 4-4. Guagus’ only two losses came against undefeated Calais


Pete Warner
February 18, 202011:08 am

The Class C schools have taken over the Cross Insurance Center. We’re on to Game 2, the Girls 2-7 matchup between Dexter and Narraguagus


Joseph Cyr
February 18, 202010:24 am

Girls Class C North quarterfinal: End of third quarter, No. 6 Central Aroostook clings to a 28-23 lead over No. 3 Fort Fairfield.


Joseph Cyr
February 18, 20209:58 am

Girls Class C North quarterfinal: No. 6 Central Aroostook 20, No. 3 Fort Fairfield 14 at the half.


Joseph Cyr
February 18, 20209:46 am

Girls Class C North quarterfinal: No. 6 Central Aroostook leads No. 3 Fort Fairfield 10-6 end of the first quarter.


Lindsay Putnam
February 18, 20209:32 am

Welcome to Day 7 of the Maine high school basketball tournament. Here’s the full schedule for Tuesday’s games:

Tuesday’s schedule for the Maine high school basketball tournament


Joseph Cyr
February 18, 20209:31 am

Girls Class C North Quarterfinal: No. 3 Fort Fairfield (16-2) versus No. 6 Central Aroostook  (14-4) coming up at the Cross Insurance Center.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

