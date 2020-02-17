Live blog: Day 6 of the high school basketball tourney is underway
BDN Sports •
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Cony's Simon McCormick makes a layup at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday.
Updated:
Welcome to Day 6 of the Maine high school basketball tournament.
We’ll be following all 18 games today and will bring you the latest score updates and game stories, plus updated tourney brackets and schedules.
Stay tuned here throughout the day for all of your tourney needs.
...
Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.
Comments