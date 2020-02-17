Tourney Time
February 17, 2020
Tourney Time

Live blog: Day 6 of the high school basketball tourney is underway

Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Cony's Simon McCormick makes a layup at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday.
Updated:

Welcome to Day 6 of the Maine high school basketball tournament.

We’ll be following all 18 games today and will bring you the latest score updates and game stories, plus updated tourney brackets and schedules.

Stay tuned here throughout the day for all of your tourney needs.


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:29 am

Greenville leads 18-15 with 2:45 left in the half. 


Ernie Clark
February 17, 20209:25 am

Game 1 at Bangor, No. 3 Van Buren boys against No. 6 Easton.


Joseph Cyr
February 17, 20209:22 am

Boys Class D: No. 3 Van Buren (15-3) vs. No. 6 Easton (12-6), 9:30 a.m. tip off coming up.


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:19 am

Greenville leads Pine Tree Academy 14-9 at the end of the first quarter


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:13 am

To check out the full schedule for today’s tourney games, and get a refresher on all the scores so far this tourney season, check out this link:

Monday’s schedule, results from the Maine high school basketball tournament


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:12 am


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:08 am

Welcome to Day 6 of the Maine high school basketball tournament! The first game of the day today is the No. 3 Greenville boys (9-9) vs. No. 6 Pine Tree Acad. (9-9) in the Class D South quarterfinals.

