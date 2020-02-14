Tourney Time
February 14, 2020
Live Blog: Teams head to Bangor, Augusta for day 4 of the state basketball tourney

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Lunging for the ball are Presque Isle's Alana Legassie, left, and Houlton's Teagan Ewings, right, during a girls basketball game in January.
Larry Mahoney
February 14, 20204:08 pm

Presque Isle leading Winslow girls 32-20 at the half


Natalie Williams
February 14, 20204:01 pm

No. 3 Messalonskee is about to tip off against No. 6 Skowhegan in Class A North girls.


Larry Mahoney
February 14, 20203:49 pm

Presque Isle girls lead Winslow 16-11 after one


Pete Warner
February 14, 20203:46 pm

Pretty good scoring clip here so far. PI leads Winslow 16-11, still 2 1/2 left in the first quarter


Pete Warner
February 14, 20203:38 pm

Two Faith Sjoberg 3-pointers help stake PI to an 8-0 lead over the Winslow girls


Pete Warner
February 14, 20203:29 pm

Winslow coach Brenda Beckwith is rocking the shorts for the game today! 


Natalie Williams
February 14, 20203:29 pm


Pete Warner
February 14, 20203:25 pm

Presque Isle and Winslow get things started at the Cross Center with a 3:30 Class B quarterfinal girls matchup.


Pete Warner
February 14, 20203:24 pm

County fans say it’s colder in Bangor than up north today, but lots of them are warming up here inside the Cross Insurance Arena.


Natalie Williams
February 14, 20203:24 pm

In about 5 minutes, No. 3 Presque Isle faces off against No. 6 Winslow to start today’s play. Check out today’s schedule, results so far and the brackets to spot your fave teams.

Follow along here for the latest scores, updates and more this afternoon. 

