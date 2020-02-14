Tourney Time Live Blog: Teams head to Bangor, Augusta for day 4 of the state basketball tourney Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Lunging for the ball are Presque Isle's Alana Legassie, left, and Houlton's Teagan Ewings, right, during a girls basketball game in January. BDN Sports • February 14, 2020 2:45 pm Larry Mahoney February 14, 20204:08 pm Presque Isle leading Winslow girls 32-20 at the half Natalie Williams February 14, 20204:01 pm No. 3 Messalonskee is about to tip off against No. 6 Skowhegan in Class A North girls. Larry Mahoney February 14, 20203:49 pm Presque Isle girls lead Winslow 16-11 after one Pete Warner February 14, 20203:46 pm Pretty good scoring clip here so far. PI leads Winslow 16-11, still 2 1/2 left in the first quarter Pete Warner February 14, 20203:38 pm Two Faith Sjoberg 3-pointers help stake PI to an 8-0 lead over the Winslow girls Pete Warner February 14, 20203:29 pm Winslow coach Brenda Beckwith is rocking the shorts for the game today! Natalie Williams February 14, 20203:29 pm Presque Isle and Winslow girls getting ready to get this party started.#mesports pic.twitter.com/bm6fwuujHK — Eastern Maine Sports (@EasternMESports) February 14, 2020 Pete Warner February 14, 20203:25 pm Presque Isle and Winslow get things started at the Cross Center with a 3:30 Class B quarterfinal girls matchup. Pete Warner February 14, 20203:24 pm County fans say it’s colder in Bangor than up north today, but lots of them are warming up here inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Natalie Williams February 14, 20203:24 pm In about 5 minutes, No. 3 Presque Isle faces off against No. 6 Winslow to start today’s play. Check out today’s schedule, results so far and the brackets to spot your fave teams. Follow along here for the latest scores, updates and more this afternoon. ... Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories. Comments
