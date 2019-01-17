On Deck, a sports calendar for Jan. 17, 2019

ADVENTURE RACING

WATERVILLE — Registration is open for Thomas College’s fifth annual Dirty Dog Mud Run to be held Sunday, April 14, at the college. The Thomas College Dirty Dog Mud Run is a 5K, 14-obstacle course that loops through both the woods and campus and will be held on Thomas College’s new campus trail, the Sukeforth Family Trail System. Obstacles range from monkey bars, tire flips, mud crawl, bucket carry, three-, four-, and five-foot walls and trails. The new course includes more mud pits, tire drags, and a few surprises. Registration is now open online. The cost is $30 before Feb. 14, and $45 afterward, and is open to everyone. All proceeds support Thomas College student recreation. In the past, we have purchased exercise bikes, fat-tire mountain bikes and disc golf baskets, and have built an outdoor ice rink.

BASEBALL

PRESQUE ISLE — The Northern Maine Board of Approved Baseball Umpires begins its annual clinic for prospective umpires at 5:30 p.m. in Room 106 at the Christie Building at Northern Maine Community College. Candidates who pass the written exam after week 5 will then attend two umpiring mechanics classes and begin umpiring sub-varsity games this spring. The cost of the clinic is $45 and includes rule book, case book, printed materials and exam. For information, contact board clinician Bill Casavant at 207-551-5778 or bballump34@yahoo.com.

BASKETBALL

BAILEYVILLE — The DownEast Credit Union Basketball Tournaments, for teams in grades 8 and below, will be held on two weekends in March at Woodland High School. The boys tournament is March 16-17 and the event for girls is set March 23-24. The cost is $130 per team with Certified I.A.A.B.O officials set to work the games. A hotshot competition is included and there will be a concession stand. Contact Woodland Recreation Department Director Michael Boies at recreation@baileyville.org or by phone at 207-427-6205 or 207-214-8784

OLD TOWN — The Old Town-Orono YMCA will hold the 34th Bob Messier Basketball Tournament on five separate weekends in February and March as follows: Grades 3-4, girls, Feb. 9-10; boys, Feb. 16-17; grades 7-8, girls, Feb. 23-24; boys, March 2-3; grades 5-6 girls, March 9-10; boys, March 16-17. The cost is $200 per team, due by Feb. 1. Call Dennis Whitney at 827-9622 or e-mail dennis.whitney@otoymca.org.

GORHAM — The C-U Swish-Out Childhood Cancer Challenge, presented by Town & Country FCU, is celebrating its 25th annual event. The 3-on-3, coed, charity basketball tournament will be held Sunday, Jan. 27, at University of Southern Maine. Adult divisions include: Adult, Elite, Just for Fun and Forever Young for age 40 and older; Junior divisions are grades 5-6 and middle school. Registration deadline is Jan. 21. All money raised through registration, sponsorships and contributions goes directly to the cause. To register a team or to find out more information, email jon.paradise@tcfcu.com; call 553-5335; or go to the Swish-Out Childhood Cancer Challenge page on Facebook.

ROAD RACING

WESTBROOK — The 4th Robert Burns 10K will be held Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Westbrook Community Center, where the course begins and ends. The race, which awards $1,200 in prize money, has drawn a diverse group of runners, including some of the top middle-distance runners in Maine. The race is sponsored by the Crow Athletics running club, local moving company Local Muscle Moving, Devenish Wines, Rosemont Market and Bakery, and the Frog and Turtle pub. The race benefits Westbrook High School’s alternative Education Program, COMPASS, which provides support and other opportunities to help keep students engaged in high school. The previous years of the race have raised $6,700 for the program. To sign up, go to www.robertburns10k.com. For information, contact Ned Swain at 207-939-3052 or ned@localmusclemovers.com.

ORONO — The University of Maine is holding the 12th Healthy High Saturday, April 27, at the New Balance Recreation Center, Hilltop Road, University of Maine. The 15K starts at 9 a.m. followed by the 5K/10K at 9:30 a.m. The 5K/10K/15K run/walk begins at the rec center and continues on a course around campus ending back at the rec center. The courses will be timed until 1 p.m. Both the 5K course and the 10K course are certified by USATF. Prizes for the top male and female runners in each of the divisions for the 5/10/15K. Preregistration by paper goes until April 26. Mail-in registration available in January. No refunds or transfers for this race.

SOFTBALL

OAKLAND — The Maine Softball Coaches Association Coaches Clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Messalonskee High School. Registration 7:30-8 a.m.; Sessions as follows: 8-8:30, Dennis Crowe, Rules Interpretations; 8:30-9, Dave Billings, MSCA; 9-9:45, Nick Caiazzo, Preparing your Catcher for the Season; 9:45-9:55, break; 9:55-10:45, Phil Schonberg and Jillian Schonberg, Speed and Command: How to develop one without sacrificing the other; 10:45-10:50, break; 10:50-11:40, Phil Schonberg and Jillian Schonberg: Developing a Consistent and Effective Changeup; 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Terren Allen, Hitting Adjustments: How to train your players to make adjustments at the plate; 12:30-1:30, lunch; 1:30-2:15, Sarah Jamo, Infield Drills and Skills; 2:15-2:20, break; 2:20-3:00, Sarah Jamo, Outfield Drills and Skills; Cost is $40 per team for registration and $50 per person or $60 per person for non-members; Make checks payable to: Maine Softball Coaches Association, 21 Wynmoor Drive, Scarborough, ME 04074; for information, contact David Billings at mathteacher@roadrunner.com.