Hermon girls beat MDI to remain undefeated

HERMON, Maine — Hermon High School senior forward Cait Tracy poured in a game-high 18 points and Madi Curtis and Brooke Cowan combined for 21 second-half points after being held scoreless in the first half as the Hermon High School girls basketball team remained unbeaten with a 47-33 win over Mount Desert Island on Thursday night.

Hermon improved to 10-0 while MDI fell to 9-2.

The Hawks outscored MDI 19-8 in the third quarter to build an 13-point lead after holding a 12-10 intermission advantage.

Hermon went on an 8-2 run to start the fourth quarter and pull away.

Tracy had four rebounds, four steals and two assists to go with her 18 points. Curtis finished with 12 points and two assists and Cowan produced nine points. Grace Page chipped in with five points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

Julila Watras had a double-double for MDI with 14 points and 10 rebounds. She also had two assists. Maddy Candage netted nine points and grabbed nine rebounds although she spent long stretches on the bench with foul trouble.