January 18, 2019
High School Sports Latest News | Saffron | Jared Golden | Ice Disc | Today's Paper
High School Sports

Hermon girls beat MDI to remain undefeated

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Cait Tracy (left) of Hermon High School is pictured going after a rebound with Presque Isle's Rebecca Rider during a 2018 tournament game. Tracy sparked the Hawks to victory over MDI on Thursday might.
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

HERMON, Maine — Hermon High School senior forward Cait Tracy poured in a game-high 18 points and Madi Curtis and Brooke Cowan combined for 21 second-half points after being held scoreless in the first half as the Hermon High School girls basketball team remained unbeaten with a 47-33 win over Mount Desert Island on Thursday night.

Hermon improved to 10-0 while MDI fell to 9-2.

The Hawks outscored MDI 19-8 in the third quarter to build an 13-point lead after holding a 12-10 intermission advantage.

Hermon went on an 8-2 run to start the fourth quarter and pull away.

Tracy had four rebounds, four steals and two assists to go with her 18 points. Curtis finished with 12 points and two assists and Cowan produced nine points. Grace Page chipped in with five points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

Julila Watras had a double-double for MDI with 14 points and 10 rebounds. She also had two assists. Maddy Candage netted nine points and grabbed nine rebounds although she spent long stretches on the bench with foul trouble.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like