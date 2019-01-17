Police seek clues in unsolved 1993 homicide of elderly Kittery woman

KITTERY, Maine — Maine State Police solicited the public this week for information regarding a 1993 unsolved homicide that took place inside a Colonial Road home.

Maxine Bitomski, featured on the Maine State Police Facebook page Wednesday, was 73 when she was murdered inside her home in Kittery Jan. 16, 1993, state police said. Her granddaughter had visited with her the day before and spoke to her by phone later that same evening. Another relative found Bitomski’s body the following day.

Bitomski’s relatives told the Portsmouth Herald in 2001 that her body was found in her bathtub. There was a sign of a struggle in the dining room where pieces of furniture were broken, they said.

On April 19, 1994, a local woman was gardening behind Hillside Gardens on Rogers Road, which was located down the road from Bitomski’s home. The woman found a Kmart plastic bag under a bush, containing a robe and pajamas. In the robe pocket, the woman found tissues, candy wrappers and an inhaler with the name Maxine Bitomski printed on the side.

Anyone who may have information about Bitomski’s murder, is being urged to call state police at (800) 228-0857 or (207) 657-3030, or mail to Maine State Police, Major Crimes Unit-South, 1 Game Farm Rd., Gray, ME 04039. Crime tips may be left online by clicking here.