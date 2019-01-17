Neighbors complain about safety, noise from toll plaza construction

YORK, Maine — The Maine Turnpike Authority toll plaza project that began last fall is causing concern from some nearby neighbors about highway noise, safety issues, blasting and early morning construction, while others say they don’t really notice any issues at all.

At this early stage in the three-year, $39.5 million project, construction workers have already created the access road from Chases Pond Road to the highway that will be used by toll collectors. In addition, as anyone traveling the turnpike can attest, workers are clearing land on either side of the highway to make way for an expanded, 15-lane plaza. The turnpike is now six lanes wide, with a grass median strip.

Perhaps the two people most concerned about the construction project are Vicki Carr and her brother Curt Clark. They live next door to each other, on property very close to the turnpike, and said they notice significantly increased noise levels now that there is little buffer. Their property is just south of where the plaza will be built.

“It’s a totally different level of noise,” Carr said. “I get that I’m going to hear noise. But now that the natural buffer is gone, there’s nothing to deaden it. What I’d like to have back is at least an enjoyment of my yard once the project is through.”

Both Carr and Clark said they would like to see MTA install some sort of barrier.

“I feel they should do something in good faith,” Clark said. “I can see hundreds of yards on the turnpike now, and the northbound lights come into my house. The MTA has to realize they have neighbors, and the neighborly thing to do is to help them out.”

Carr and mother Norma Clark were both involved in the citizens group Think Again, which attempted to stop the toll plaza, but Carr said she’s put her activism years behind her.

“The past 10 years are the past 10 years. I’ve moved on,” she said. “I just want to heighten the awareness that our neighborhood, our people do need to be protected.”

Chases Pond Road resident Darin Witham agrees. He said from where he lives, close to the access road, the trees that once protected his family from turnpike noise are now gone.

“The sound travels right down here,” he said. “I’m certainly not happy about it.”

Peter Mills, MTA executive director, said “the dramatic part of any project like this is when the trees are cleared.” But he said he recognized that increased noise will affect some in the vicinity. He said a wall was not practical, in part because it is very expensive, and in part because the highway is down a slope from neighboring properties.

There will be new median barriers north of the toll plaza to separate E-ZPass and cash-paying customers that should cut down on particularly truck noise, he said. But he said the most practical solution will be to plant trees in the wood buffer once the project is complete.

“We can consider whether it would be helpful to plant Norway spruce or other evergreens to improve visual buffering and may have some impact in reducing sound transmission,” Mills said.

But he admits until then noise from the project will likely continue to be an issue for some.

Neighbors raised additional concerns, including potential safety issues, the start of the construction day and uneven announcements about blasting.

Clark said he was concerned about the fact MTA took down the deer fencing in the vicinity of the project, “so my dogs and kids can co right to the highway. Life safety plays a part. Deer and animals can now easily get there. I’m a contractor and if I leave a job site unsafe, it would be on me.”

Former selectman and state legislator Mary Andrews said she’s walked the access road, and has concerns that there is open access for anyone from the turnpike to Chases Pond Road.

“There’s nothing to stop people from walking in and around the construction site. They could damage equipment,” she said. “And anyone coming from the turnpike can reach those homes on Chases Pond in the middle of the night. I didn’t think the safety protections were that great.”

Andrews said she’s talked with several people who said work on the project sometimes begins before 7 a.m., the start time mandated by town ordinance. In addition, Chases Pond Road resident Mary Collier took issue with the schedule for blasting ledge from both the access road and along the highway. “We don’t know when the blasting is going to end,” she said.

Because people are indoors when the contractor sounds a whistle before blasting, she said she often doesn’t know when specific blasts will occur.

To all of this, Mills said he would have to investigate further and would report back.

But some nearby residents said they have not experienced any problems. Elizabeth Lane resident Robert Hames said, “I haven’t had any real impact” from the project, and he’s noticed no increase of noise.

Carole Andrews, of Kids Junction Day Care on Chases Pond Road, said she’s heard the blasting, and said, “it’s kind of bothersome but no big deal. It’s weird to see the land (where the access road is located) all open now. But actually, I’m kind of excited to see what happens. Progress is necessary. Let’s get with the times.”

