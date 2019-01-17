Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Good morning. Temperatures throughout the state will range from the single digits in the north to the low-20s in the south, thanks to the fractured polar vortex.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Courtesy of Friends of Acadia Courtesy of Friends of Acadia

–The non-profit Friends of Acadia has permission from the National Park Service to have volunteers groom and maintain cross-country ski trails in the park. The park’s furloughed staff generally takes care of the trails. The group also says it expects some plowing in the park to resume as Maine prepares for a snowy weekend.

–A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Jared Golden confirmed the congressman’s staff have signed a lease for office space at 6 State St. in downtown Bangor, expected to open next month.

That’s good news for constituents who were angered when two years ago, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin relocated the office to a space at 4 Union Plaza, near the Bangor waterfront, that was less physically accessible.

Courtesy of Kathryn Hopkins Courtesy of Kathryn Hopkins

–Saffron is a spice with no parallel or substitute, with flavor hovering between honeyed, sweetly floral and ineffably earthy. It’s also the most expensive spice the world, retailing for about $5,000 per pound. And thanks to efforts to bring saffron from the Mediterranean to New England, Mainers soon may be cashing in on this golden spice.

–Garbo Lobster, a subsidiary of East Coast Seafood Group, said this week that it will shift much of the work from the Groton, Connecticut, facility that it’s closing to its Maine Fair Trade Lobster processing plant in the Gouldsboro village of Prospect Harbor. The company did not indicate how many jobs it may add at the Gouldsboro site.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

–University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings was up front about a proposed name change Wednesday morning: Students and alumni don’t like it.

But he said by calling the school the University of Maine at Portland, research shows significantly more out-of-state guidance counselors will recommend it to students and more high school graduates will consider enrolling.

–Using small pieces of tails and ears to identify the genetic makeup of mice and rats for research clients, a Waterville company expects to boost sales 60 percent, triple its production lab space and hire up to three more staffers this year.

Chris Goetting | True North Theatre Company Chris Goetting | True North Theatre Company

–Theatergoers looking for an imitation of the 1958 film starring Paul Newman as Brick and Elizabeth Taylor as his neglected wife Maggie will be sorely disappointed. This “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” includes the all four-letter words and sex talk the Motion Picture Production Code censored out of movies in the 1950s.

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cyrus Pavilion at the University of Maine in Orono.

In other news…

Maine

Former Belfast school where pot once grew moves closer to becoming rental housing

American killed in Kenya terrorist attack graduated from Maine high school

Missing Union man’s frozen body found in Montville yard

Bangor

Substitute mishandled 5th-grader’s question about racial slur, Bangor superintendent says

Joe Perry, a former state senator, wins Democratic nod to run for Bangor, Orono House seat

Clifton man charged with killing girlfriend makes 1st court appearance

Business

Craft brewers boost Maine economy by $260 million

Chick-fil-A food truck gets approval to come to Maine

How the shutdown is affecting small business loans in Maine

Politics

Mills’ vow not to raise taxes puts her at odds with some Maine Democrats and their allies

The big changes Randall Liberty would make as head of Maine’s prisons

Why Maine’s efforts to combat State House sexual harassment might not be enough

Opinion

Federal shutdown is not a vacation, it is a failure of leadership

Mainers are finding out they voted for tax and spend

A Skowhegan mascot name change proposal

Sports

Balanced scoring attack propels UMaine men’s hockey team past Boston College

Lewiston upends Bangor to remain unbeaten in Class A North hockey

Last-second free throws lift Hartford past UMaine men’s basketball team