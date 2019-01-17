January 17, 2019
Penobscot Latest News | Saffron | Jared Golden | Ice Disc | Today's Paper
Penobscot

4,700 without power in Penobscot, Piscataquis counties

Courtesy of Emera Maine
Courtesy of Emera Maine
An Emera Maine truck in front of Graham Station in Veazie.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

Thousands of Emera Maine customers are without power in central Penobscot and southern Piscataquis counties early Thursday morning.

More than 4,730 customers in Alton, Atkinson, Bradford, Charleston, Corinna, Corinth, Dexter, Exeter, Garland, Glenburn, Hudson, Kenduskeag, Levant and Orneville were affected by the outage as of 8:56 a.m., according to Emera Maine.

An Emera Maine spokeswoman said that crews were headed to a substation in Corinth to determine the cause of the outage and restore power.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like