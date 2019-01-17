Manager leaves after Maine transfer station lost $40,000

A transfer station that serves four midcoast communities lost about $40,000 in revenue last year due to human error.

This week, Jim Guerra, the manager of the Mid-Coast Solid Waste transfer station, officially parted ways with the organization. Owen Casas, chairman of the Mid-Coast Solid Waste board of directors, declined to say whether the lost revenue triggered Guerra’s departure.

Casas did not disclose if Guerra left the position on his own or if he was terminated.

“Jim Guerra is a very good person. I still consider, to this day, Jim Guerra as a friend,” Casas said. “I have trust in Jim. I have not lost that trust.”

Mid-Coast Solid Waste Corp. is a public corporation that provides solid waste disposal and recycling services for Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville and Hope.

Last year, the corporation’s board of directors approved an increase in the hauling fee applied to commercial users of the transfer station, which was supposed take effect in July. However, due to what Casas described as human error, that increase was never put into the system, and it was not noticed until November. About $40,000 of revenue was lost due to this error, Casas said.

Mid-Coast Solid Waste officials believe they can recoup about $19,000 of this lost revenue from some of the commercial haulers.

In December, Mid-Coast Solid Waste’s executive committee took over the day-to-day operations of the transfer station before Guerra’s departure this week.

Casas said they will begin to discuss the hiring process for a new transfer station manager at the board of directors’ meeting next week.